Leigh-Anne Pinnock wears a cut-out ganja print co-ord while partying at Notting Hill Carnival

Just over a year ago, she welcomed her bundles of joy with fiancé Andre Gray.

And on Wednesday, Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to Instagram, where she posted a series of photos of her time spent over the weekend partying at Notting Hill Carnival, with her sister Sairah Pinnock.

The former Little Mix star, 30, showed off her svelte physique in a cropped ganja print combination, while her raven strands were styled in pretty half braids.

Wow! On Wednesday, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, took to Instagram where she posted a series of photos of her time spent partying at Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend.

Leigh-Anne looked phenomenal in the lime green and yellow ensemble, which gave a glimpse of her underbust through the crisscross front.

The singer further showed off her sleek pins in the matching fishnet leggings with ganja leaves all over.

Leigh-Anne put comfort first as she danced in a tall pair of chunky black and white Nike sneakers.

The singer wore a gold coin pendant necklace and large gold earrings, as well as a gold ring and her beautiful engagement ring.

Stunning: Leigh-Anne looked phenomenal in the lime green and yellow ensemble, which gave a glimpse of her underbust through the crisscross front section

Loving life: Leigh-Anne put comfort first as she danced in a high pair of chunky black and white Nike sneakers

Sister, sister: The Little Mix stunner partied with her sister Sairah

Earlier this month, Leigh-Anne celebrated her twins’ milestone by sharing a series of never-before-seen snaps to her Instagram grid.

The singer, who has not revealed the names or gender of her children, posted photos of her giving birth and breastfeeding the toddlers as she gushed “my life has a whole new meaning.”

In an instant, Leigh-Anne blew a kiss at the camera as she lay in a gown on her hospital bed, lovingly supported by her footballer beau Andre Grey, 31, as she went through labour.

Edgy: The singer’s strapless top also had cutouts at the back

Details: The singer wore a gold ring and her beautiful engagement ring

She gushed: ‘Our cubbies are becoming one today, I am filled with so much emotion, pride but most of all happiness. I never knew how this would change my life being a mother of two incredible little bubbas’.

Leigh-Anne added: ‘I am so grateful and so lucky that I wake up every morning with their smiles. My life has a whole new meaning. I was given a miracle and I will never have the words to express how grateful I am for it.”

Andre commented, “We’re so lucky. I can never repay you because you gave them to me, I can’t thank you enough for that and because you are the most incredible mother to my babies we are so lucky.”

Fun times: The superstar excitedly ran around in her eye-catching ensemble during Carnival

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been engaged for two years and are said to have chosen the Caribbean for their marriage because they both have British and Jamaican heritages.

With reports that they are getting married in Jamaica, a source told The sun: ‘Leigh-Anne and Andre have been planning their special day for months.

“They chose to marry in Jamaica because of their family ties to the island, which they consider their second home.”

Andre proposed to Leigh-Anne in May 2020 with a £40,000 diamond ring after four years of dating.

‘My life has a whole new meaning!’: Earlier this month, Leigh-Anne shared never-before-seen snaps as she celebrated her twin sister’s first birthday (pictured with fiancé Andre Gray)