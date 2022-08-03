Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows off her incredible figure

She’s enjoying a romantic summer break with her fiancé Andre Gray this week.

And Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a glimpse of her idyllic getaway on Wednesday as she uploaded a series of holiday snaps and videos to her Instagram account.

The Little Mix singer, 30, showed off her incredible figure in a leopard print bikini as she and her soccer player, 31, enjoyed a boat trip together.

She looked great in the thong bikini bottom that showed off her pert butt and paired it with a skimpy black triangle top.

Leigh-Anne caused a storm all at once with Andre by her side as the sun came down on them.

In another, she piloted the boat and looked out over the incredible view of the sparkling blue waters.

In a clip also included in the post, she dove off the side of the boat but looked nervous before finally taking the plunge.

She joked in the caption: “Give me your best meme for slide 3. @jadethirlwall wins so far… Don’t jump to conclusions. Me: Classic epic fail that!’

The journey comes after Leigh-Anne took to her social media again last week, where she shared an adorable photo of herself enamored with her twin babies.

Sitting on several throws, the pop star kissed one of her little toddlers while holding them in her arms, using white heart emojis to hide their faces.

Without makeup Leigh-Anne, who hasn’t revealed the names or gender of her twins, looked effortlessly chic in a blue bikini top and relaxed gray shorts, with her hair slicked back in a bun.

She gushed next to her upload: “I really don’t know what I did to deserve you both, you guys make everything so much better,” while her future husband Andre wrote below, “Me neither.”

She also shared a sweet video of her kids on Instagram as she marked 11 months since their birth.

The singer posted images of the toddlers playing with a baby walker in matching pajamas as she gushed about their growing band.

The video put the sweet black and white footage on the song Stand By Me, showing the twins holding a walker together as they took some shaky steps around the room.

“The bond is growing and my heart is melting, I can’t believe my babies are 11 months mannnn ️,” the proud mom captioned the message.

She also reposted a message from her sister Sairah that read: ‘You are the boss as a mother, so proud of you.’

Leigh-Anne and her fiancé Andre Gray welcomed their children in August 2021, just five days before her Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards welcomed her son Axel.

While Perrie has chosen to share her son’s name, Leigh-Anne previously said she hopes to keep her children’s names and genders “private as long as possible” for as long as possible, adding: “It was a decision we made at the time because [the attention] scared me a little.’

