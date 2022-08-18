Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows off her incredible figure in a mint bikini as she returns to work

Just over a year ago, she welcomed her bundles of joy with fiancé Andre Gray.

And Leigh-Anne Pinnock was stunned when she showed off her sensational post-baby body in a mint bikini throwback snap on her Instagram account on Thursday while promoting her swimwear brand In A Seashell.

The Little Mix star, 30, also revealed to fans that her maternity leave had come to an end when she uploaded a car selfie while on her way to work.

She looked fresh and captioned the image: “First day back at work!” followed by a smiling face with heart eyes emoji.

The performer was dressed casually in an orange camisole and sported her dark locks in natural waves as she rode in the back of a taxi for a busy day.

On Tuesday, Leigh-Anne celebrated her twins’ milestone by sharing a series of never-before-seen snaps to her Instagram grid.

The singer, who has not revealed the names or gender of her children, posted photos of her giving birth and breastfeeding the toddlers as she gushed “my life has a whole new meaning.”

In one fell swoop, Leigh-Anne blew a kiss at the camera as she lay on her hospital bed in a gown, lovingly supported by her footballer, 31, as she went through labour.

The new mom then rocked the twins as she fed them, before sharing photos of the couple learning to walk.

Leigh-Anne was careful to capture the little ones with their heads turned away from the camera or disguised with a love heart emoji.

She gushed: ‘Our cubbies are becoming one today, I am filled with so much emotion, pride but most of all happiness. I never knew how this would change my life being a mother of two incredible little bubbas’.

Leigh-Anne added: ‘I am so grateful and so lucky that I wake up every morning with their smiles. My life has a whole new meaning. I was given a miracle and I will never have the words to express how grateful I am for it.”

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to the comment section, including fiancé Andre who wrote, “We’re so lucky.”

He commented: ‘I can never repay you because you gave them to me, I can’t thank you enough for that and because you are the most incredible mother to my babies we are so lucky’.

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been engaged for two years and are said to have chosen the Caribbean for their marriage because they both have British and Jamaican heritages.

With reports that they are getting married in Jamaica, a source told The sun: ‘Leigh-Anne and Andre have been planning their special day for months.

“They chose to marry in Jamaica because of their family ties to the island, which they consider their second home.”

Andre proposed to Leigh-Anne in May 2020 with a £40,000 diamond ring after four years of dating.

It comes after the couple recently enjoyed a romantic trip earlier this month when Leigh-Anne uploaded a series of holiday snaps and videos to her Instagram account.

She looked great in the thong bikini bottom that showed off her pert butt and paired it with a skimpy black triangle top.

Leigh-Anne caused a storm all at once with Andre by her side as the sun came down on them.

The pair then packed up the PDA while on their way to a music festival on the island.