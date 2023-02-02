Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares emotional post about embarking on her solo career

Leigh-Anne Pinnock opened up in an emotional post on Thursday about missing her family as she embarks on her solo career.

The 31-year-old Little Mix singer, who shares twins with fiancé Andre Gray and keeps their names and faces off social media, said on Instagram that she is a “family-oriented” person and has been overwhelmed lately.

The star, who is recording new music in LA with Warner Records after Little Mix announced their 2021 hiatus, revealed she’s forgotten the difficulties of being away from home and how lonely it can be on the road.

But she said that despite her recent struggles, she has used gratitude to calm herself down.

In the post, Leigh-Anne shared a series of photos and a video from her recent life, including her in comfortable clothes in the recording studio, getting ready for a party in a lacy black bralette and posing in a ribbed cropped sweater.

Leigh-Anne captioned her post: “I’m so easily overwhelmed…even when I feel like great things are happening I start to freak out a little.

“Still figuring out why I’m doing that. I’m also super family oriented and I forgot how lonely on the road can be.

“However, gratitude is so grounding. I think of this when I get these feelings. Well… there’s your stream of consciousness for today.’

It comes after Leigh-Anne posed for sizzling snaps on Wednesday in a sassy black lace bra and fishnet suspenders.

The star turned heads in the eye-catching number, paired with a crisp white blazer and matching miniskirt.

She lifted her body in a pair of silver pointed-toe heels and lugged her belongings around in a matching bag.

Beauty was added to the outfit by accessorizing with a dazzling silver choker and matching tiny hoop earrings.

Leigh-Anne styled her long dark locks that were slicked back from a center parting into a chic updo.

New venture: In the post, Leigh-Anne shared a series of photos and a video of her recent life, including her in comfortable clothes in the recording studio

Sunny: The star also posed in a ribbed cropped cream sweater as the sun shone down behind her outside the recording studios

Leigh-Anne previously admitted she was emotional when she entered the recording studio last month to embark on her solo career.

The singer signed a deal with Warner Records and started working on her new music after Little Mix broke up.

She took to Instagram to share snaps from her time in the studio, sharing a cryptic caption that alluded to a “weird few weeks.”

Dressed casually in a gray tracksuit and flared jeans for the session, the Wings singer flaunted her natural beauty by going makeup-free.

Leigh-Anne wrote: ‘It’s been a weird couple of weeks, getting used to certain changes in life. Emotions are flying… but I’m excited for the year ahead… we’ve got a storm brewing.”

Casual: In another snap, Leigh-Anne went no-makeup as she donned a denim jacket and wore her curled raven locks loose

Glam: The singer also partied the night away in a black bralette and white blazer in a video of her eye-catching outfit

In February last year, it was announced that Leigh-Anne had signed a solo deal with Warner Records, after her band Little Mix announced their hiatus.

The singer joined the record label, which also includes Dua Lipa, Saweetie and Ed Sheeran.

An announcement on Warner Records UK’s official Twitter account read: ‘Delighted to welcome Leigh-Anne Pinnock to the Warner Records family! Subscribe to her mailing list to be the first to hear exciting news!’

The pop star will be working with MNEK on her new record after collaborating with the musician in Little Mix.

Project: Leigh-Anne showed off her toned tummy in a cream ribbed sweater while enjoying her time in LA

News of Leigh-Anne’s deal came just days after former bandmate Jesy Nelson – who left the group in December 2020 – also teased fans that new music was on the way as she set up her own recording studio in her luxurious home.

Jesy is said to be in advanced talks with Warner after he parted ways with Polydor in July last year due to “creative differences.”

The band broke up after their last tour. A statement at the time read: “We just wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we will be taking a break from Little Mix. We’re not breaking up – Little Mix is ​​here to stay.

“We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We have made so many incredible memories with all of you and can’t wait to make so many more.

“We are sisters and we will always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is ​​forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x.”