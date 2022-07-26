Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares cute photo of herself doting on her twin babies in the garden

Almost a year ago, she welcomed her two children with fiancé Andre Gray.

And on Monday night, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, took to Instagram where she shared an adorable photo of herself in love with her twin babies in the yard.

Sitting on several throws, the Little Mix star kissed one of her little toddlers while holding them in her arms, using white heart emojis to hide their faces.

Mother life: On Monday night, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, took to Instagram where she shared an adorable photo of herself enamored with her twin babies in the yard

Without makeup Leigh-Anne, who hasn’t revealed the names or gender of her twins, looked effortlessly chic in a blue bikini top and relaxed gray shorts, with her hair slicked back in a bun.

She gushed next to her upload: “I really don’t know what I did to deserve you both, you guys make everything so much better,” while her future husband Andre wrote below, “Me neither.”

Last week, Leigh-Anne shared a sweet video of her kids on Instagram as she marked 11 months since their birth.

The singer posted images of the toddlers playing with a baby walker in matching pajamas as she gushed about their growing band.

Milestone: Last week, the Little Mix star shared a video of her kids on Insta marking 11 months since their birth

The video put the sweet black and white footage on the song Stand By Me, showing the twins holding a walker together as they took some shaky steps around the room.

“The bond is growing and my heart is melting, I can’t believe my babies are 11 months mannnn ️,” the proud mom captioned the message.

She also reposted a message from her sister Sairah that read: ‘You are the boss as a mother, so proud of you.’

Leigh-Anne and her fiancé Andre Gray welcomed their children in August 2021, just five days before her Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards welcomed her son Axel.

Mother: The singer, who has not revealed the names or gender of her twins, posted images of the toddlers playing with a baby walker in matching pajamas as she gushed about their growing band

While Perrie has chosen to share her son’s name, Leigh-Anne previously said she hopes to keep her children’s names and genders “private as long as possible” for as long as possible, adding: “It was a decision we made at the time because [the attention] scared me a little.’

Leigh-Anne is also reportedly busy planning her wedding, after Little Mix wrapped up their pre-hiatus tour last month.

The star sent fans wild last week when she took to Instagram and joked that her wedding to fiancé Andre had already taken place.

Proud: She also reposted a message from her sister Sairah that read: ‘You are in charge of being a mother, so proud of you’

Posting a carousel of snaps in a flowing white maxi dress, the Little Mix singer wrote: ‘Just Marri…just kidding’ alongside a laughing emoji.

Fans rushed to the post’s comments, and the Official Charts Instagram account even chimed in, admitting, “You had us!”

In the photos, the mum of two wore a flowing white maxi dress with a center slit and ruffles, alongside a plunging neckline on the satin number.

‘You had us!’: Leigh-Anne sent fans wild when she took to Instagram last week, jokingly that she had married her fiancé Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been engaged for two years and are said to have chosen the Caribbean because they both have British and Jamaican heritages.

Reportedly, they’ve tied the knot in Jamaica, a source told The Sun: ‘Leigh-Anne and Andre have been planning their special day for months.

“They chose to marry in Jamaica because of their family ties to the island, which they consider their second home.”

Andre proposed to Leigh-Anne in May 2020 with a £40,000 diamond ring after four years of dating.