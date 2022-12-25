Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives fans a rare glimpse of her twins as she shares heartwarming Christmas snaps

Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked on cloud nine as she spent Christmas Day with her fiancé Andre Gray and their twins.

The Little Mix singer, 31, gave fans a rare glimpse into her home life as she shared snaps of the family sitting next to their tree.

The singer, who gave birth in August 2021, has opted not to reveal the names or gender of her babies and also keeps their faces hidden from social media.

Leigh-Anne and Andre, also 31, both donned matching red plaid pajamas as they took their toddlers to look at the Christmas tree.

The Shout Out To My Ex singer also wore a gold necklace in a snap while rocking one of her twins.

Alongside the post, she wrote, “Merry Christmas from the Graynocks.”

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne is reportedly teaming up with hip-hop producer Chauncey Hollis to create her first solo music.

The singer is delving into hip-hop by collaborating with the hit producer, who is reportedly named Hit-Boy.

The songwriter is a heavyweight in the genre, having collaborated with Kanye West, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Jay-Z in the past.

According to The Sun, Leigh-Anne recorded several tracks with the hitmaker in LA earlier this year.

A source told the publication, “Leigh-Anne has figured out what kind of music suits her best, and she’s making great progress.”

Many of the songs have a heavy R&B vibe and others have strong hip-hop influences. It’s the music she listens to most, so it makes sense to follow that path.’

“Leigh has great names working with her, so she’s got a winner on her hands.”

Since splitting from Little Mix, Leigh-Anne has been busy writing solo music with Tayla Parx, one of the co-writers of the girl group’s hit single Sweet Melody.

The star will also reportedly drop her last name for her solo career and has purchased the Leigh-Anne.com domain, which is currently under construction.