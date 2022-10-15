Leigh-Anne Pinnock exhibits her midriff in a yellow crop top in mirror selfie from Miami getaway

Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked incredible as she shared a gorgeous mirror selfie to her Instagram story on Saturday during her sun-filled getaway in Miami.

The former Little Mix star, 31, showed off her toned midriff in a yellow crop top with multiple distressed cutouts while wearing faded jeans.

She wore a minimal amount of makeup to accentuate her natural beauty while sporting her black locks in a bubble ponytail.

The Move singer welcomed twins last August and talked about the struggles of traveling as a mother of two as she shared snaps from her vacation to America.

On Instagram on Monday, she revealed that the day hadn’t started well because she had missed her flight.

Leigh-Anne, who had celebrated her birthday in Los Angeles days earlier, was due to travel to Miami.

Still, she shared a tired-looking selfie as she told fans: “The face of a mother of two who missed her flight…”

Luckily, she was still able to reach her destination later in the day and shared a photo in form-fitting shorts pushing her little ones in matching buggies.

She joked, “Travel just ain’t what it used to be – my god! But you know, we’re moving! Hello Miami ☀️.’

Last week, Leigh-Anne ushered in her 31st birthday in style when she partied in Los Angeles.

The singer looked sensational in a leggy leather mini skirt which she paired with a leopard print top with lace up sides.

She danced the night away with close friends, including Zara Larsson, before blowing out the candles on her huge cake and taking to the microphone.

Leigh-Anne increased her height with a pair of platform heels and styled her hair in a braided updo.

She completed her look with a subtle makeup palette that enhanced her flawless complexion.

In addition to the carousel of snaps she wrote, “Couldn’t come to LA on my birthday and give them a Pinnock Party…shoutout to @Patron, you know how to throw a party!”