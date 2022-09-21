Leicestershire find resistance, just as Middlesex sense title is back up for grabs

Leicestershire 273 for 9 (Swindells 67, Scriven 65) runs Middlesex 297 (Simpson 92, Eskinazi 64, Higgins 53, Finance 5-58) by 24 runs

Leicestershire recovered from 66 for five to 273 for nine in reply to Middlesex’s 297 on day two of their LV= Insurance County Championship match, a day where the final places in Division Two looked a little less clear-cut than they had before the current , penultimate match round began.

With Nottinghamshire 27 points clear before kick-off on Tuesday, Middlesex were more concerned with winning the race for the second promotion spot, but the Trent Bridge side’s troubles at New Road could yet bring the title back into play if Tim Murtagh’s side can conjure up a win here .

Yet it may be less straightforward than it appeared as they had seemingly winless Leicestershire at lunch only for Harry Swindells (67) and Tom Scriven (65) to rescue the bottom side with a stand of 125 for the sixth wicket before a gutsy unbeaten 31 from Ed Barnes helped close the deficit to 24 runs.

The morning was sad for Leicestershire, although it started with a happy moment after Michael Finan, their recently acquired new team-mate, took two wickets in his first over to register his first five-wicket haul in just his third first-class match.

Claiming figures of five for 58, the 26-year-old left-arm quick ended Middlesex’s tail as the promotion chasers were knocked out three runs short of what could be a crucial third-wicket.

Leicestershire raised a few eyebrows when they handed Finan a two-year contract before seeing him play in a senior game, but he is already developing the stamina and control to keep up with his pace and looked a threat in every of his 18 overs here. He led his teammates off the pitch, wearing a wide smile as he held the ball high.

At lunch, however, the mood in the home dressing room would have been markedly different. The Middlesex total, built around John Simpson’s patient 92 on day one, was already looking formidable as Leicestershire slipped to five.

With Hassan Azad and Rishi Patel left out due to lack of form and leading scorer Wiaan Mulder back in South Africa, 18-year-old rookie all-rounder Rehan Ahmed was set to bat at five. It looked like a pretty thin line-up.

In the tournament, Ahmed made 26 off 56 balls before an unfair flick saw him bowled by fellow leg-spinner Luke Hollman’s somewhat unthreatening opening delivery, but he had done better than the four before him.

Sol Budinger went in the second over for seven, cutting Toby Roland-Jones for three and then four before going to second slip to a visible bounce from the Middlesex seamer. Louis Kimber was bowled on an inside edge by a swinging ball from the ageless Murtagh.

Sam Evans was bowled by a ball from Ethan Bamber who set him up and chipped away to clip the off stump. A full, straight one from Roland-Jones was too good for Colin Ackermann, who was legs ahead.

Yet Leicestershire were in a much healthier position, having negotiated a 38-over middle session without losing another wicket as Scriven – in just his fourth first-class match – and Swindells guided them to 184 for five, with the threat of a follow-on -on avoided.

The sixth wicket pair were impressively disciplined and narrow escapes were kept to a minimum. Scriven passed fifty for the first time in a first-class match for Leicestershire, reaching the milestone from 97 balls with a dab in the offside for one that also took the partnership to three figures. Swindell’s half-century came off 133 balls just before tea.

Scriven fell seven balls into the final session for 65 as Murtagh found the edge. But Barnes helped add another 39 before Swindells was undone when Hollman somehow made a rear and took the glove or shoulder of the bat to loop to second slip, where Steve Eskinazi plucked it out of the air with a hand.