Leicester v Palace LIVE: ‘Very motivated’ Rodgers faces must win amid pressure

Brendan Rodgers faces a game to win to save his job at Leicester when they host Crystal Palace in Saturday’s early Premier League game.

The Foxes have endured a nightmarish season so far, losing seven of their first nine games, including their defeat at Bournemouth last time.

Rodgers may need to look over his shoulder after another bad result

Rodgers is under a lot of pressure and another loss this weekend could force Leicester to make a management change.

Meanwhile, Palace secured a much-needed victory last weekend when they beat Leeds 2-1 thanks to Eberechi Eze’s strike.

It was only the Eagles’ second win in the campaign and they will be happy to build on it during their journey to the East Midlands.

Eze fired Palace to victory over Leeds last weekend

Leicester v Crystal Palace: Team News

Leicester defender Jonny Evans will be assessed for a calf injury ahead of the Palace game.

Dennis Praet and Nampalys Mendy could play for the Foxes, while Timothy Castagne is expected to play despite an eye injury.

Wilfred Ndidi stays out with a hamstring problem.

Palace will still miss Nathaniel Clyne and James McArthur, while Nathan Ferguson and Chris Richards are unlikely to attend.

Leicester v Crystal Palace: What has been said?

Rodgers: “I’m not thinking about relegation.

“We are a very strong group and I believe we will gradually move away from that.

“[Saturday] was an opportunity and we didn’t, but I don’t think in that mindset.

“The players will tell you that I am very motivated to help and support them, but we need to find greater consistency.

“Adversity always helps you, because then you react. It’s important to me to stay calm.

“It’s not easy, that’s for sure, but my job is to lead the team through it and out.”

Leicester is bottom of the Premier League

Leicester v Crystal Palace: Match Facts

Leicester have lost four Premier League games as they score first this season, the most in a single season in the league (including four in 1994-95, 2014-15 and 2019-20). It’s also just one less than the most defeats by a team to score first in all of last season (Aston Villa and Southampton both 5).

Both of Crystal Palace’s Premier League wins this season have come after conceding the first goal, while two of their three defeats came after opening the scoring. Under Patrick Vieira, the Eagles aim to win league matches for the third time in a row (also in November 2021 and May 2022).

Since the start of last season, no side has dropped more points by winning positions in the Premier League than Leicester (35, 14 of them this season). Meanwhile, their 24 goals to date are the collective highest of the Foxes after nine games in their league history (including in 1965-66 and 1990-91).

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League games against teams that started the day in the relegation zone (W7 D5) since a 1-0 loss to Burnley in November 2020.

Crystal Palace have won the league doubles against Leicester in both 2017-18 and 2018-19 and have since been winless in their last six against the Foxes (D2 L4).

Leicester have won each of their last three Premier League home games against Crystal Palace, more than in their first seven against them in the league before (W2 D1 L4). The Foxes have also scored more goals in these three games (7) than in their first of such seven at home against the Eagles (6).

Odsonne Édouard has scored in his last two Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace – he has not scored in three consecutive league games since February 2021 and a run of six at Celtic. However, all eight of his Premier League goals came in London (7 in Selhurst Park, 1 in the Emirates).

Patson Daka has been directly involved in four goals in his last four Premier League appearances for Leicester (3 goals, 1 assist), having scored just once (no assists) in his previous 18 pre-league appearances.

No player has received more shots from outside the box this season than Leicester’s James Maddison (15), while three of his five goals this season have come from distance – another league high.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has both scored (7) and been directly involved in (9) more Premier League goals against Leicester than any other opponent. Only Harry Kane (18), Son Heung-min (9) and Dwight Yorke (8) have scored more Premier League goals against the Foxes than Zaha.