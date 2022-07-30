Leicester star man James Maddison to be offered a new contract after stellar Premier League campaign

James Maddison will be offered a new contract with Leicester in the fall, following his excellent form in recent months.

The playmaker has less than two years left on his current contract and securing his future is a priority for the Foxes.

Maddison last reached a new contract with Leicester in August 2020 – a contract that brought him closer to top earners Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel.

James Maddison scored 12 best Premier League goals of his career last season

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers praised Maddison’s performances as the club finished eighth

He finished at a high level last season, scoring in each of the last four league games and finishing with 18 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, by far the best return of his career.

“It’s the best I’ve seen James in the three and a half years I’ve been at Leicester,” Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said earlier this month, referring to the midfielder’s form at the end of the season.

Maddison, 25, is admired in the Premier League, although no firm offer has been made this summer.

It is thought that Manchester United made a strong move for him two years ago, but fell short of Leicester’s rating.

Legendary Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel looks set to leave Brendan Rodgers’ side with Ligue 1 club Nice interested in the Danish international.

Talks are still ongoing between the two clubs, with Rogers reportedly interested in bringing in Brighton stopper Robert Sanchez, should Schmeichel leave King Power Stadium this summer.