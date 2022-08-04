Leicester reject Chelsea’s opening £60m offer for French centre-back Wesley Fofana

Chelsea have turned down an opening offer of £60m for Wesley Fofana, but Leicester fear the Londoners are willing to go beyond the world record £80m for a defender to sign the Frenchman.

Chelsea, who have persuaded captain Cesar Azpilicueta to sign a new two-year deal, have fueled their interest with an approach for Fofana, who currently top their list of centre-backs and are also working to bring in a new striker at former Arsenal . man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put a name in the frame.

Leicester rejected Chelsea’s offer, with boss Brendan Rodgers insisting three times on Monday that Fofana was not for sale. The Leicester boss has held talks with his centre-back amid interest from the Blues.

although Sports post understands that despite public backlash there are internal concerns at Leicester that a bid for Fofana of more than £80m that Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire would be too good to turn down.

Chelsea are weighing their next step with an improved offer that is expected in the knowledge that Fofana will want to join them.

And they remain hopeful that a compromise can be reached amid their determination to land the 21-year-old.

Leicester will have to sell players this summer to fund Rodgers’ spending plans, and their next batch of accounts will show a significant loss.

Their struggle to shift fringe players has left them more vulnerable to approaches from star names and the club has turned down two bids – the second of around £40 million – to attack midfielder James Maddison, while agreeing Youri Tielemans, who has come in, to sell. the last 12 months of his contract. Newcastle have also inquired about winger Harvey Barnes, who is worth over £60million.

Strengthening their defense is currently Chelsea’s priority and they are waiting for the green light to complete their move for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella.

A package of around £52.5million is said to have been agreed between the two clubs, but Brighton want a deal for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill before he officially ratifies Cucurella’s sale.

Chelsea are also working on bringing in a striker to replace loaned Romelu Lukaku and have been offered Barcelona’s former Arsenal frontman Aubameyang.

RB Salzburg star Benjamin Sesko is also on Chelsea’s list, along with Manchester United’s and his supporters hope to make a decision on the 19-year-old Slovenian’s future soon.

Aubameyang, 33, joined Barcelona in January after leaving Arsenal after being blocked by manager Mikel Arteta.

A return to London and Chelsea to lead their attack could appeal to the veteran striker.

Aubameyang played under Thomas Tuchel for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 79 goals in just 95 appearances.

Chelsea’s search for a striker will have an impact on the future of Timo Werner, who are eager to let the Blues go, provided they can bolster their attack first.

Meanwhile, Azpilicueta ignored Barcelona’s interest and signed a new Chelsea deal until 2024.

Azpilicueta had hoped to secure a return to his native Spain, but Barcelona have made no offer to satisfy Chelsea, which frustrated the 32-year-old and drew criticism for their appreciation of Blues boss Thomas Tuchel’s defender.

Among other things, both Tuchel and new owner Todd Boehly were keen that he would stay. They value Azpilicueta’s leadership qualities, traits they would like to retain.

Azpilicueta had one year left on his previous contract after activating an extension and has now struck a new deal that will now keep him at Stamford Bridge for another 12 months.