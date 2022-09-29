Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha ‘jets in’ for crucial match against Nottingham Forest

Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha will attend his first game in more than six weeks this weekend, as pressure mounts over manager Brendan Rodgers’ future.

Leicester are winless and bottom of the Premier League and Rodgers is under increasing pressure.

Srivaddhanaprabha will be at the King Power Stadium on Monday night, reports the Telegraphand failing to beat Forest will put Rodgers under further scrutiny.

Brendan Rodgers desperately needs a win now that Leicester’s hierarchy is back in town

The chairman, better known as ‘Top’, last looked at Leicester on 20 August when they were beaten 2-1 by Southampton.

Since then, Leicester has struggled and are currently on a six-game loss streak.

There was a feeling that Rodgers could have been knocked out in the cap after losing 6-2 to Tottenham shortly before.

That dismissal never happened and the report adds that Rodgers will be in charge of Monday night’s game.

The Foxes have had a disastrous start to the season and are scoreless at the bottom of the league

Leicester’s summer of recruiting was heavily questioned with just one outfield signing arriving in the form of defender Wout Faes.

Nevertheless, a poor display at home for the chairman could force the owner’s hand to leave the 49-year-old head coach.

What Srivaddhanaprabha sees on Monday will likely be crucial in how the club moves forward.

He is supported in his decision-making by his brother Apichet, who is also vice-chairman of Leicester, chief executive Susan Whelan and football director Jon Rudkin.

Rodgers has been in charge since February 2019 and has had great success at the club, leading them to FA Cup glory in 2021.

But with a crucial series of games ahead of them – Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Wolves follow the Forest home game – the owner will be aware they can’t afford to drift further.

Speaking after the defeat at Tottenham, where Leicester are on their worst run in eight years, Rodgers told Sky Sports: “Whatever happens I will have immense respect for them. [the owners] because they have given me a lot of support.

‘I understand the game. The score didn’t match the game, but the bottom line is it’s a heavy defeat. They have given me brilliant support.

“Whatever happens to me at Leicester, whether I stay and fight on, I will always respect them.”

Rodgers (right) delivered FA Cup success in 2021 but patience won’t last forever with owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (left) reportedly attending Monday’s game

“It was a good game for 73 minutes and we were arguably the better side with the chances we created. We were punished for mistakes.’

Despite a number of supporters calling for his resignation, despite all the adversity, Rodgers remains defiant that he is the man to turn it around.

“I always believe we can overcome it. You haven’t seen a team today that is low on confidence, that’s always a good sign,” he added to BBC Sport.

“Once we were 4-2 down, it was difficult for the players.

“I will always fight, but I understand the game and six consecutive defeats is not good for anyone.

“But I thought we really dominated the game, especially in the first half, but when the first goal came, there was maybe a little deja vu for the players, but they kept fighting and showing their spirit.”