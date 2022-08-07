Leicester open talks to extend Jamie Vardy’s contract

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says initial talks have begun over a new contract for Jamie Vardy.

Any new deal for the Foxes talisman would take Vardy past 37.

But Rodgers remains convinced that the Premier League and FA Cup winner can still perform at the highest level if his age suggests otherwise.

Jamie Vardy still has a one-year contract with Leicester and he is now 35 years old

Brendan Rodgers wants to keep him and claims talks have started over a new contract

Ex-England forward Vardy has one year left on his current contract.

Rodgers hinted last season that Vardy, 35, could sign another contract at King Power Stadium.

Now, ahead of Sunday’s season opener against Brentford, he confirmed that preliminary talks have begun.

Rodgers said: “There are talks going on behind the scenes.

“Nothing to inform you about, but we’d like him to stay. He’s still sharp. He will still affect games.

“Hopefully we will find a solution between his representatives and the club.”

Rodgers thinks Vardy can still thrive in the Premier League if he can stay fit

Vardy scored 15 goals in the Premier League last season – the same as Kevin de Bruyne – despite missing some games through injury.

But Rodgers is confident he has at least two more seasons in him.

The Leicester manager added: “He is a master of finishing. If you look at the fitness tests he’s done, he’s still very fit and strong.

“If you look at the goals he scored in pre-season, he works hard. But his eyes light up as the match begins.

“If he stays fit and available, I don’t think he will be too far off last season. I’m pretty sure he will continue to score. He still has that sharpness and that speed.

“If you look at the team and the selection, with one game a week, it helps. We can arrange his training and recovery in between.

“But we keep our fingers crossed that we can keep him fit and available and he gets that bit of luck with an injury.

“If he stays fit, he will score goals.”