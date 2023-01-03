Leicester 0-1 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic’s strike makes it three wins in three for the Cottagers

It’s tempting to ask just how much time Leicester City spent on the defensive side of the game during the World Cup break.

This result gave the Foxes three consecutive losses since the restart, with six goals conceded.

It took two erratic own goals from Wout Faes to secure defeat at Liverpool, but it was a much simpler effort that cost them here as Aleksandar Mitrovic took advantage of pitiful work in the back to match his best-ever Premier League goal .

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates after breaking the deadlock against Leicester on Tuesday

The Serbian striker ended his seven-match Premier League goal drought for Fulham

Mitrovic collected a clever pass from Willian and finished brilliantly in the penalty area for Fulham

Mitrovic (left) celebrates with Willian after the two came together brilliantly in the 18th minute

With this win, Fulham topped their point tally for the entire 2018–19 season and leveled their point tally for the 2020–21 season.

Guilty of wasting time all along, they were lucky, especially in the second half when Youri Tielemans hit the crossbar with a stunning volley and Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy missed excellent chances, but the Londoners were always dangerous in the attack. .

After their rapid improvement for the World Cup, times are once again difficult for Leicester.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was injured before kick-off and Boubakary Soumare retired within eight minutes, meaning they are without nine first-team teams, including their best player, James Maddison, and captain Jonny Evans.

Leicester suffered an early injury after Boubakary Soumare had to leave early

Willian (left) holds off the challenge of Youri Tielemans in an exciting match

Vardy runs as fast as ever, but turns 36 later this month and struggles to find the old spark. Boss Brendan Rodgers is said to want three new signings this month and the club must support him if they are to avoid another relegation trouble.

Leicester were already missing seven players when Dewsbury-Hall had to be replaced by Wilfred Ndidi before kick-off with a late injury, and things went from bad to worse when Soumare was out after just eight minutes with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

By this time, Willian had already squandered two good chances for the visitors against a desperately flat Leicester side, and it was no surprise that the home side fell behind in the 17th minute.

Mitrovic had just undergone lengthy treatment following a severe attack on his ankle by Ndidi, but recovered in time to control Willian’s cross and score his 11th goal of the season from close range.

Tielemans tries his luck on goal from a free kick, but Fulham’s wall can block his effort

Referee Darren Bond had to wave his yellow card several times in a hefty affair

Tielemans tries his luck from a distance, but fails to put Bernd Leno to the test in Fulham’s net

It was a clean finish from Mitrovic, but the defense was awful. First, Daniel Amartey got Ndidi into trouble, and his poor ball contact allowed Willian to race clear. From the cross, Mitrovic found it far too easy to hold off Faes before scoring.

Leicester gave away the ball with surprising regularity and it was no surprise when the boos from the home fans started after just 20 minutes.

While they remained as nervous as ever at the back, at least Leicester rallied in attack. Perez somehow fired over from an unmarked position six yards out after fantastic work from Tielemans on the right. Moments later, bosses Marco Silva and Rodgers had to be kept apart on the sideline after contesting a challenge from Faes on Harrison Reed that left the Fulham man on deck.

A deflected shot from Barnes left Bernd Leno conceding a corner before the German goalkeeper did well to clear Vardy’s cross as Barnes waited at the far post. Timothy Castagne encountered a cross from Marc Albrighton, who had replaced the injured Soumare, but headed wide. The slight improvement did not spare Leicester from more boos at half-time.

Leicester’s Wout Faes battles for possession with Fulham’s Harrison Reed (left)

Whatever Rodgers said at half-time didn’t initially work as Leicester were still careless in possession, but they should have leveled when Barnes ran for Luke Thomas’ long pass but couldn’t get his shot over Leno, who held up well.

Soon after, Perez lined up Vardy for the kind of opportunity he takes with ease when he’s on top form. Frustratingly for Leicester, it was drilled against Leno’s legs. Tielemans seemed the Foxes’ most likely source of inspiration, curling just wide from 20 yards.

In the last quarter, substitute Kelechi put Iheanacho on Perez’s heels and Leno made another important save. And when Leno was finally beaten by Tielemans’ ferocious effort from the edge of the penalty area, the crossbar came to his aid.

Substitute Harry Wilson could have made stoppage time a breeze for Fulham, but then shot one-on-one with Danny Ward wide.