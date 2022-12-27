LEGO Fan Convention Comes to Albany

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Get those blocks ready, Albany: The self-proclaimed “ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages” is coming to the Washington Avenue Armory this spring. Brick Universe will stop for two days only, from April 15-16, 2023. Event organizers said that fans will have the chance to meet famous LEGO artists and see their amazing exhibits and creations.

The stop is part of Brick Universe’s INSPIRE 2023 tour. New Yorkers will have the opportunity to meet professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes, who began his career in New York. Additionally, NASA-themed LEGO artist Lia Chan of Dallas, Texas will present her popular Air & Space Gallery. Additionally, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will be exhibiting his creations alongside renowned Canadian artist Paul Hetherington.

“After visitors see all of the amazing LEGO creations on display, we hope attendees will be inspired to get creative with LEGO and build their own masterpiece,” the event organizers said.

Other attractions include:

Merchants selling anything and everything LEGO.

Star Wars Zone, allowing fans to build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR WARS-themed bricks.

The Building Zone, with thousands of multicolored bricks arranged for attendees to build and create.

Architecture Zone, where fans will be challenged to build with a monochrome assortment of LEGO bricks.

The tickets are available online for any date in April. The event is expected to be sold out, so the organizers recommend buying your tickets in advance.