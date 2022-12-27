LEGO Fan Convention Comes to Albany

News
By Jacky
LEGO Fan Convention Comes to Albany

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Get those blocks ready, Albany: The self-proclaimed “ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages” is coming to the Washington Avenue Armory this spring. Brick Universe will stop for two days only, from April 15-16, 2023. Event organizers said that fans will have the chance to meet famous LEGO artists and see their amazing exhibits and creations.

The stop is part of Brick Universe’s INSPIRE 2023 tour. New Yorkers will have the opportunity to meet professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes, who began his career in New York. Additionally, NASA-themed LEGO artist Lia Chan of Dallas, Texas will present her popular Air & Space Gallery. Additionally, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will be exhibiting his creations alongside renowned Canadian artist Paul Hetherington.

Related Posts

Boxing Day stabbing: Cody Fisher named as 23-year-old man…

Coxsackie man allegedly raped a girl over several years

Niles: Are Disney and Universal making a big mistake with…

Single mom knocked out woman’s teeth after drunken…

“After visitors see all of the amazing LEGO creations on display, we hope attendees will be inspired to get creative with LEGO and build their own masterpiece,” the event organizers said.

Other attractions include:

  • Merchants selling anything and everything LEGO.
  • Star Wars Zone, allowing fans to build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR WARS-themed bricks.
  • The Building Zone, with thousands of multicolored bricks arranged for attendees to build and create.
  • Architecture Zone, where fans will be challenged to build with a monochrome assortment of LEGO bricks.

The tickets are available online for any date in April. The event is expected to be sold out, so the organizers recommend buying your tickets in advance.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More