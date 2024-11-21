Lego and Formula 1 launch complete sets of teams and drivers

If there’s one thing Lego is known for, besides the legendary gripping power of its immortal plastic bricks, it’s the company’s uncanny ability to identify the next big thing and immediately sign a licensing deal. After creating sets for the most legendary IPs that have ever existed (see: star wars, pirates of the caribbean), he Lego Group partnered with Formula 1 in 2024.

Today, the two companies are introducing new Lego F1 sets launching in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of Formula 1. Starting January 1, 2025, Lego fans can collect and build sets for all 10 F1 teams , in products that span the entire Lego portfolio. Whether you have a huge Lego City built in your basement or your toddler is just starting to build with Duplos, you’ll be able to take part in a Formula 1 experience.

Photography: Lego Courtesy of Lego

Perhaps most exciting are the sets that will be part of the Lego Speed ​​Champions line, which are realistic Lego models of popular sports car models from manufacturers such as McLaren and Ferrari. (We saw a, ahem, much larger version when F1 driver Lando Norris drove a Lego McLaren P1 at Silverstone this September to announce the partnership).

With the Duplo series of F1 team race cars and drivers, younger fans can customize their build to represent any of the 10 F1 teams and include not just two cars and two drivers (Max Verstappen is also a fan of children) but also a starting grid, a podium and additional parts to make your race weekend dreams come true.