Leggy Penny Lancaster, 51, dances aboard luxury yacht with shirtless Rod Stewart, 77

When Rod Stewart decided to go on a big family vacation, of course he had to say, ‘We’re sailing.’

And Sir Rod’s wife, Penny Lancaster, quickly found her sea legs.

The former model, 51, enjoyed a drink as she danced around the luxury yacht on Monday in a red and white striped T-shirt.

Leggy: Sir Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster was seen around a luxury yacht on Monday in a red and white striped T-shirt

Sir Rod, 77, who was dressed in a white swimsuit and hat, spent time in the shade reading a book.

The couple sails off the Amalfi Coast in Italy with some of the singer’s eight children and guests.

Last week, Penny shared a photo of them with their sons Alastair, 16, and Aiden, 11, Sir Rod’s daughters Kimberly, 42, Ruby, 35, and Renee, 30, and his sons Liam, 27, and Sean, 41.

The day after the yacht party, it seemed that the excitement had grown too much for Rod when he was seen napping on board.

Icon: A shirtless Rod was also seen relaxing on his yacht in white knickers

Fun: Penny was seen with Rod’s children Ruby, Liam and Renee Stewart, along with the couple’s son, Alastair

Rod is away with his special wife Penny and seven of his eight children on a £274,000-a-week luxury yacht.

The family is believed to reside on the St David, which can sleep 12 people and costs a dazzling £274,000 a week to rent.

And the 197ft motor yacht features six guest cabins and can accommodate 14 crew members.

The superyacht also comes with a wide range of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, jacuzzi and plenty of toys including wave runners, sea bobs, wakeboards and kayaks.

Family Affair: Rod’s wife Penny Lancaster, 51, recently shared a rare photo of herself with Rod Stewart and the rest of the brood who are gone with them on social media

Rod’s offspring come from romances with five different women. He has two sons with current wife Penny, model Alastair, 18, and Aidan, 11.

Then there’s Liam, 27, and Renee, 30, who Rod shares with his ex-wife, model Rachel Hunter, 52.

Kimberly, 42, and Sean, 41, are from Rod’s first marriage to actress, Alana Stewart, 77, and daughter Ruby, 35, is from his relationship with model Kelly Emberg, 63.

Rod’s firstborn child is Sarah Streeter, 58, who was raised by her adoptive parents Gerald and Evelyn Thubron. She was not traveling.

Meanwhile, Maggie May’s hitmaker is taking a little break from his North American tour.

He then takes to the stage in Michigan on Friday night, followed by spectacular performances in Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York later in August.