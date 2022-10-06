Leggy Ashley Roberts wears retro geometric print mini dress

<!–

Ashley Roberts put on a leggy show in a retro geometric print mini dress and knee-high boots when she was pictured leaving Heart Radio in London on Thursday.

The radio host, 41, completed her outfit with a pair of £350 knee-high boots from Reiss high street.

The Pussycat Doll singer also wore a Balenciaga black crocodile mini hourglass bag by her side for her fashionable display.

A dream in green: long-legged Ashley Roberts wore a retro mini dress with a geometric print and knee-high boots as she left Heart Radio in London on Thursday

The former Pussycat Doll member looked incognito, hiding her eyes behind a pair of black square-framed sunglasses.

Ashley took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her look from the studio and inform her fans that her dress is from Warehouse if they wanted to steal her style.

She spent the morning uploading photos to her Instagram account, as well as a video from the Heart Radio studios of herself and a cardboard cutout of Ant-Man star, Paul Rudd.

In the video, Roberts can be seen pouting next to the Hollywood actor’s life-size cardboard cutout and laughing in a ‘Mr & Mrs’ type TikTok video.

Shady lady: Former Pussycat Doll member looked incognito and hid her eyes behind black square-frame sunglasses

Off-camera, a voice can be heard asking questions like, “Who’s wearing the pants?” Who needs the most attention?’

They also ask, “Who is the most attractive?” as the former Dancing on Ice jury points out between herself and the Paul Rudd.

It’s the latest in a long line of videos Ashley is posting to her social media pages.

The pop star turned presenter appeared on our television screens earlier this year when she co-hosted The Real Dirty Dancing on Channel 4 with Keith Lemon.

The show featured 10 celebrities competing for iconic scenes from the 1987 film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

The film inspired the artist in her career when she said, “I just loved dancing growing up, so Dirty Dancing was extra special to me.”