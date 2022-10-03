Legendary Ukrainian Top Gun who led infamous ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ pilot division dies in Black Sea

A veteran Ukrainian Top Gun who used the call sign ‘Grandpa’ and led the infamous ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ pilot division has died in action.

Colonel Mykhailo Matyushenko was the commander of the air force’s 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade, which guarded the skies above the capital.

The division was home to the mythical ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ who allegedly shot down 40 Russian warplanes, but was later revealed to be a hoax spread by Ukraine to boost morale, saying the real ghosts are those defending Ukraine in the air.

Matyushenko died in a mission over the Black Sea and a funeral is being held for him in his hometown of Bucha today, the horror city on the outskirts of Kiev where Russia is accused of carrying out horrific war crimes.

City mayor Anatoly Fedoruk paid tribute to the airman, saying in a post on Facebook: ‘Matyushenko passed on his invaluable experience to the younger generation of fighter pilots.

‘And only now we can tell the true story: “The ghosts of Kyiv” were led by a pilot from Bucha.’

Matyushenko served in a number of military units and also flew civilian aircraft, working as a manager at a Ukrainian airline before Putin launched his barbaric invasion and he returned to duty.

Fedoruk said that under Matyushenko’s command, the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade never suffered any defeats in the air.

His comrades recalled an incident where ‘Grandpa’ rushed into a dogfight in an Aero L-39 Albatross trainer.

He simulated an attack by a Ukrainian MiG-29 on a pair of Russian Su-30s, whose pilots were fooled and retreated.

After dominating the skies above the capital, he moved to strengthen Ukraine’s control of the airspace over the southern and eastern fronts.

Major Stepan Tarabalka (pictured left and right) was claimed to be the real ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ before the army confessed

A search and rescue mission was carried out for the 61-year-old after his death in the Black Sea in June and his body was eventually found and returned home yesterday.

A day after Putin’s invasion, the story of the anonymous ‘ghost of Kiev’ was widely spread and became one of the symbols of Ukraine’s bold defiance of Russia.

The mythical pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade allegedly shot down 40 Kremlin warplanes to defend the capital.

But the Ukrainian military eventually admitted the icon was just a hoax to help boost morale after Air Force Major Stepan Tarabalka, 29, was mistakenly identified as the pilot.

The Air Force wrote at the time: ‘The Ghost of Kyiv is a superhero legend whose character was created by Ukrainians!’

‘The information about the death of The Ghost of Kyiv is incorrect.

‘The Ghost Of Kyiv is alive, it embodies the collective spirit of the highly skilled pilots of the Tactical Aviation Brigade who successfully defend Kyiv and the region.’

Tarabalka was a real pilot who died in battle on March 13. He was posthumously awarded the title Hero of Ukraine.

Two days before his death, Ukraine’s General Staff shared this photo of the legendary fighter sitting in the cockpit. They wrote: ‘Hey, Occupier, I’m coming for your soul!’

Memes, photos and even footage from a flight simulator video game circulated on social media claimed to show the Ghost of Kyiv in combat.

A day later, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko tweeted a photo that Ukraine’s Defense Ministry had shared three years earlier, ‘showing’ that the Kyiv Ghost had downed six Russian pilots.

Two days later, Ukraine’s official Twitter account shared a video with the same image alongside footage of fighter jets in battle set to pulsating music with the caption: ‘People call him the ghost of Kyiv.

‘And rightly so – this UAF-ace dominates the skies above our capital and country, and has already become a nightmare for invading Russian aircraft.’

By the time news media mistakenly identified the pilot as Tarabalka, reports had increased the ghost’s number to 40 aircraft.

Tarabalka was born into a working-class family in the village of Korolivka in western Ukraine.