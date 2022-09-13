Legendary street photographer William Klein known for gritty dies aged 96

Revolutionary American photographer William Klein, who built his legacy with images of fashion and urban life and deeply influenced the medium in the late 20th century, has died aged 96.

Klein portrayed the restlessness of city life through rugged portraiture, often inspired by tabloid sensationalism, and was one of the first to take studio models onto the streets.

Klein died “peacefully in Paris” over the weekend, confirmed by his son, Pierre Klein, in a statement released Monday.

Alain Genestar, head of French photography magazine Polka, said: the guard that Klein marched to the beat of his own drum.

“Klein is one of those legendary photographers who made his own rules, like Man Ray,” Genestar said.

“People always look at the camera in his pictures because he believed that people’s eyes don’t lie,” Genestar said.

In the early 1960s, he achieved international fame with a series of photo books about urban life, featuring raw, blurry photos that deviated from traditional photography at the time.

In an interview with The Observer in 2012, Klein echoed this sentiment.

“I wasn’t part of any movement. I worked alone and followed my instincts,” Klein said.

“I didn’t really respect good technique because I didn’t know what it was. I was self-taught, so it didn’t matter to me.’

Born in 1926 in New York City to Hungarian Jewish parents, Klein grew up in Manhattan and studied sociology at City College of New York.

After serving in Europe with the United States Army during World War II, he moved to Paris to study painting under the GI Bill.

Klein met and married Jeanne Florin, a model and painter, shortly after his arrival in Paris. The couple lived together in France until her death in 2005.

Klein, who briefly studied with the French painters Andre Lhote and Fernand Leger, had his first solo exhibition of paintings in Brussels in 1951 and in Milan a year later.

In 1954, he turned his attention to photography after meeting Alexander Liberman, Vogue’s artistic director, and began a 10-year association with the magazine.

During the same period, he made a groundbreaking photographic diary of his native New York, entitled ‘Life is Good & Good For You in New York’.

The book featured Klein’s unconventional use of wide angles, compositional contrasts and unusual framing, which came to define the still burgeoning genre of street photography.

From the book New York 1954 – 5, Klein said he was often misunderstood.

A portrait of two boys, one holding a gun to the camera and the other looking at him, was often ‘misread’, according to Klein.

“Well, for starters, I’m getting tired of seeing it in print and misreading it. It’s fake violence, a parody,” he said.

“I asked the boy to point the gun at me and look tough. He did, and then we both laughed, which is what the next frame shows.

“Knowing this, I see it in a different context. And even more, another: as a double self-portrait.

“I was both the street kid who wanted to look tough and the timid, good boy on the right.”

The book was published in Paris, London and Rome in 1956 and won the Nadar Prize the following year.

He published other photo diaries of other cities, Rome in 1959, Moscow and Tokyo in 1964 and Paris in 2002.

He was also a well-known filmmaker, producing several documentaries and feature films throughout his career, covering subjects such as the fashion industry, the Vietnam War and the famous boxer Muhammed Ali.

Klein first ventured into cinema in 1956, when Italian director Federico Fellini, impressed by Klein’s raw images of New York City street life, asked him to work on his 1957 film ‘Nights of Cabiria’. , about a prostitute in Rome.