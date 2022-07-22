Legendary Neighbours star Ryan ‘Toadie’ Moloney left in tears as he filmed finale

Neighbors star Ryan Moloney says he collapsed while filming his final scene for the long-running soap this month.

Moloney, 42, has played Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi on the show for 27 years and was devastated earlier this year when he found out the series was being discontinued.

He said his very last line in the final episode left him “heartbroken” and he burst into tears.

“This may sound corny, but if I know what’s in the final, I (as a fan) would be pretty happy with it,” he told the Herald-Sun.

“The last line I have to say is so poignant, that as soon as I read it, I burst into tears. It was like, “Oh my God, how awesome is this my last line?”

Moloney promised fans that the finale will be a ‘good and fitting end’ to the soap, which has set a record for the longest-running drama in Australian television history.

Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi became one of Neighbors’ most popular characters.

Starting out as a troubled teenager, Toadie eventually became a lawyer and a much-loved member of the Erinsborough community.

Ryan, who joined the cast at age 15, shares two children with wife Alison Hayward and has seen many of his co-stars come and go throughout his three decades on the classic series.

Jarrod 'Toadfish' Rebecchi became one of Neighbors' most popular characters. Starting out as a troubled teenager, Toadie eventually became a lawyer and a much-loved member of the Erinsborough community.

Some of Australia’s most famous stars started out with Neighbors, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth and Margot Robbie.

But many actors never reached the same heights after leaving Ramsay Street.

Ryan recently told TV tonight he stayed because he realized how lucky he was as an actor to have a regular gig as Neighbours.