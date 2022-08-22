Legendary Mad Max star Vince ‘Nightrider’ Gil dies aged 83

<!–

Legendary Australian actor Vincent Gil has died aged 83.

Vincent was best known for his role as Crawford Montizano aka Nightrider in the 1979 film Mad Max.

His friend and Mad Max co-star Paul ‘Cundalini’ Johnstone shared the sad news on Facebook on Sunday, sharing a recent photo of the two men posing arm in arm.

“Unfortunately, it’s true… Vince Gil has left us. He has been very frail for quite some time and thankfully no longer needs to be limited by his mortal form,” he wrote.

Cundalini recalled his fondest memory of Vince, which took place during a tour of Japan in 2015.

“He was already in less than ideal health, and in the early days a few of us worried about his ability to get through the long, demanding days of conventions and socializing and travel and conventions,” he admitted before he added, “We needn’t have worried.”

Vince was remarkable – he stood up for the occasion every time, fed on the energy of the amazing Japanese fans, and in the moments when I looked at him and worried about his ability to carry on, he shook every worry and let seeing that he had much more stamina than many of us, much younger men,’ he continued.

Cundalini completed his post with a tribute to Vincent and his iconic character Nightrider by referencing a famous scene from Mad Max.

“Rest well old friend – we’ll remember you when we look at the night sky,” he wrote.

Vincent was also known for his role of Dr Death in the iconic 1974 motorcycle film Stone.

He has also appeared in many Australian TV shows including Neighbours, A Country Practice and Prisoner.

His death comes as production of Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa continues.

Mad Max director George Miller returns to the franchise to direct the film, starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role of Imperator Furiosa.

