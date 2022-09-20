Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills dies aged 89

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills has died at the age of 89.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills,” read a fan statement released Tuesday. ‘Our thoughts go out to Wills’ family, teammates and friends.’

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Considered one of the greatest baserunners in baseball history, Wills retired with 586 steals, still good enough for 20th all-time.

More importantly, the seven-time All-Star shortstop won three World Series with the Dodgers and was named the 1962 National League MVP over legends such as Willie Mays, Frank Robinson, and teammates Tommy Davis and Don Drysdale.

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills has died at the age of 89, the team has announced

Considered one of the greatest baserunners in baseball history, Wills retired with 586 steals, still good enough for 20th all-time

Dodger legends Tommy Lasorda and Maury Wills talk in the dugout before Thursday’s game at the Epicenter in Rancho Cucamogna. Former Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda was the interim manager Thursday, March 28, 2013 for the Dodgers split squad game at The Epicenter in Rancho Cucamonga