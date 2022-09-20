Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills dies aged 89
BREAKING: Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills dies at 89 after decorated 13-year career, seven All-Star appearances, three World Series titles and 1962 MVP award
- Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills has died at the age of 89, the team has announced
- He was considered one of the leaders of the stolen base revolution of the 1960s
- After Wills, stars like Lou Brock and Bert Campaneris began to torment pitchers
- Wills was a seven-time All-Star who was named the 1962 MVP over Willie Mays
- He would win three World Series with the Dodgers: 1959, 1963 and 1965
Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills has died at the age of 89.
“The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills,” read a fan statement released Tuesday. ‘Our thoughts go out to Wills’ family, teammates and friends.’
A cause of death has not been disclosed.
Considered one of the greatest baserunners in baseball history, Wills retired with 586 steals, still good enough for 20th all-time.
More importantly, the seven-time All-Star shortstop won three World Series with the Dodgers and was named the 1962 National League MVP over legends such as Willie Mays, Frank Robinson, and teammates Tommy Davis and Don Drysdale.
Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills has died at the age of 89, the team has announced
Considered one of the greatest baserunners in baseball history, Wills retired with 586 steals, still good enough for 20th all-time
Dodger legends Tommy Lasorda and Maury Wills talk in the dugout before Thursday’s game at the Epicenter in Rancho Cucamogna. Former Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda was the interim manager Thursday, March 28, 2013 for the Dodgers split squad game at The Epicenter in Rancho Cucamonga
Original Caption: Third-place Los Angeles kept the pressure on in the National League by knocking off the Chicago Cubs, 3-nothing here 6/20. Sandy Koufax (c) pitched a brilliant two-hitter for the Dodgers, striking out 14 Chicago hitters, making him the first 10 game winner in the National League. The Dodgers scored all their runs in the seventh on singles by Charlie Neal (v) and Maury Wills