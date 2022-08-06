Legendary actor Bryan Brown dishes on how gruelling mini-series shoot triggered his anxiety

He’s built a career playing tough characters, but veteran Australian actor Bryan Brown revealed on Saturday that a recent miniseries production sparked his fears.

The Two Hands star shared how filming Acorn TV miniseries Darby and Joan last year in Queensland, with co-star Greta Scacchi, took its toll on his mental well-being for 18 weeks.

He told The Daily Telegraph a combination of the extended shoot and being away from his family for so long left him struggling with insomnia.

He said: ‘I think the days when you play a character are fine – it’s when you wake up in the middle of the night and the pressure is on you and you can’t sleep.

“And then you begin to think, ‘Holy Christ. I will be picked up at 5 o’clock. I’d better go back to sleep.”

The 75-year-old added that the ongoing Covid pandemic was affecting the general mood of production.

“It’s kind of hard to put your finger on why it is, it just is,” he said.

Bryan married his wife Rachel Ward in 1983, meaning the couple will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary next year.

The pair met on the set of the TV miniseries The Thorn Birds in 1982, where Bryan courted his co-star with a palm reading.

“So one day we were waiting for a recording and I said, ‘Look at your hand’… She gave me her hand and there were three lines and I said ‘You will have three children,'” he told A current matter last year.

Bryan and Rachel had three children together: Rosie, 38, Matilda and Joe, 30.

The star is still deeply involved in his acting career, most recently starring in the Australian sci-fi series Bloom.