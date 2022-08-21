Legally blind woman is now a proud mum of four under four

Ebony Uamaki was bullied as a child for her blindness, but would have thought she had put that behind her when she grew up.

But that was nothing compared to what doctors first told her when she became pregnant.

Instead of congratulating her, her doctor actually questioned her ability to be a parent.

For Ebony, this attitude best sums up the greatest challenge she faced with her disability; opinions and perceptions of others.

She has conquered them all and has become an inspiring mother of four children, all of whom are less than four years old.

The now 29-year-old, from Brisbane, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) at the age of two with only five percent vision.

Today she has only one percent vision in her left eye, is blind in her right eye and can only see shadows and determine whether it is day or night.

This has not stopped her from becoming the happy mother of Arorangi (4), Tavake (3) and the one-year-old twins Manaia and Koia.

She knew the challenges she faced in becoming a mother. For example, she can’t drive a car.

But much worse is the number of people who do not believe that she will be able to take care of her children.

“There was a lot of doubt if it was possible because I can’t see it and if I would need a lot of help,” she said.

Ebony met her Adam in mid-2016 and by the end of the year she became pregnant.

In January 2017 and five weeks pregnant, the couple visited Ebony’s GP for a routine check-up and were excited to be parents – but instead faced difficult conversations from her doctor.

“She advised several times during the consultation to end the conversation — which was quite shocking to me at the time — due to the fact that I could pass the condition on to my children,” recalls Ebony.

Her ability to age was also questioned by the doctor.

“I left that consultation feeling pretty defeated and it brought up everything from the past,” Ebony said.

Just two weeks later, Ebony miscarried. The decision to change doctors was an easy one.

Desperate to be a mother, she became pregnant with her first child Arorangi, who is now four, in April.

“I’ve always wanted to have kids and have a big family because I come from a family,” she said.

Ebony can’t leave the house with the kids unless someone else is with her, has assistance from a guide dog, but says that just because she’s blind doesn’t mean she’s incapable of parenting.

“Logistics for me because I don’t see that I do things differently from other parents and find alternatives to the things I can’t do,” she said.

For the family, communication is key and Ebony is open with her children about her condition.

She has also had to accept that she will never be able to see what her children look like or see the drawings they make.

Despite her poor eyesight as a child, she was still able to learn to write, read and perform daily tasks.

“I was grieving the loss of my eyesight before I had children and adapted my life to it,” she said.

What is retinitis pigmentosa (RP)? Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is the collective name for a series of diseases that damage the light-sensitive cells of the retina and cause vision loss. There is currently no cure and no treatments available to slow the progression of the disease. Symptoms include night blindness and tunnel vision. It is often difficult to accurately predict how RP will develop in each person. Source: Better health

The condition was passed down from Ebony’s biological father, who was diagnosed around the same time as her.

She said the condition isn’t common in toddlers, but instead in teens and people between the ages of 30 and 40.

As a teenager, Ebony wanted to keep her disability a secret and told few people.

“I often hid my disability and pretended to see, and others believed it,” she said.

“The word makes it look like I can’t function, but I can, I’m just blind.”

Her first massive vision loss occurred when she was 16 and she lost so much vision that her eyes could no longer focus, causing them to twitch.

Over time, as her vision deteriorated, she had to adjust her lifestyle, which was often frustrating and sad.

At age 14, she was also chosen to join the training squad for the Paralympic Games, but she declined because she didn’t want everyone to know she had a disability.

“I used to hate the word ‘disability’, but now I’ve come to terms with it because I can’t change anything,” she said.

Ebony said her children have compassion for her and understand that she cannot see them.

“It hurts me a bit that I don’t know what they look like, but they understand and learn how to describe what they see in front of me,” she said.

Her oldest children make sure to clean up their toys so Ebony doesn’t trip and always tell her where they are so she knows.

“I never doubted my ability to be a mother or do things,” she said.