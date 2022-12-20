Legal & General calls for Capricorn Energy directors to step down

<!–

Capricorn Energy is facing mounting backlash after another major investor called on its directors to step down.

The London-listed oil exploration company came under fire from Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM).

The investor said there had been a “substantial breakdown in relations” between the company and its shareholders and that “a change of directors is now warranted.”

Pressure: Legal & General said there has been a "substantial breakdown in relations" between London-listed oil exploration company Capricorn Energy and its shareholders.

LGIM’s unusually outspoken comments came just a day after activist investor Palliser Capital called a general meeting to oust seven of Capricorn’s nine directors, including chief executive Simon Thomson.

Shareholders were on edge over a proposed merger by Capricorn with rival Tullow Oil, which Palliser called “misguided.”

Capricorn abandoned the Tullow deal in October in favor of another merger with Israel’s NewMed, but Palliser said this plan was also “ill-conceived” and significantly undervalues ​​the company.

Palliser, who owns just under 7 percent of FTSE 250-listed Capricorn, already had the backing of the firm’s other major investors Madison Avenue Partners, Kite Lake Capital and Newtyn Management to call a general meeting. and remove the majority of directors.

Now LGIM, the UK’s largest asset manager, has thrown its weight behind them.

NewMed proposes to pay Capricorn shareholders a special dividend of £511 million and would acquire a 10.3 per cent stake.