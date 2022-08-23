Legal clash in detox heiress Savannah Daisley’s case on charges of having sex with a boy, 14

Savannah Daisley’s allegations of repeatedly having sex with a 14-year-old boy came back in court on Tuesday, but the famed detox heiress was nowhere to be seen.

The court failed to show up as police attempted to remove a mystery “two paragraphs” from the evidence.

Mrs Daisley’s lawyer Michael Hempsall appeared in Manly’s local court without his client hearing a prosecutor say on behalf of the NSW Police Commissioner that there was disagreement over a small portion of what the evidence would become.

The court heard that the police requested that two paragraphs in a particular subpoena from another case be left out of the evidence of the case.

The court was not told which side the subpoena was served on and the case has been adjourned to September 21.

The latest development comes days after Ms. Daisley gave herself bail for the first time since her release from prison.

On Instagram, while celebrating her son’s eighth birthday during a guided bail visit with her children, Ms Daisley posted: ‘I will never live my best life without my children’.

Savannah Daisley lights the candles on her son’s 8th birthday cake in a photo posted to her Smart Cleanse Instagram page, in which she speaks for the first time since her release from prison, saying: “My children are my heart, my everything the infinite and beyond’

The 45-year-old, who faces up to 12 years behind bars if convicted, was given access to her children as a condition of bail after she won her release from the Silverwater Women’s Correctional Center in Sydney’s west last month.

Alongside a photo of her lighting the candles on a bright blue cake decorated with plastic sea creatures and shells, Mrs Daisley wrote: ‘My beautiful little angel loved his 8th birthday cake I made for him.

“He loves dolphins and the ocean, just like his mother. My children are my heart, my everything to infinity and beyond, starting with forever and ending with never.

“I will never live my best life without my children, because they are the best part of my life.”

The weight loss heiress was given supervised access to her children as a easing of strict bail conditions after spending four weeks behind bars on charges of aggravated assault on a boy, 14

Ms Daisley was released on $100,000 bail in the local Sydney Downing Center court last month after four weeks in Australia’s toughest women’s prison, charged with four counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between the ages of 14 and 16.

Ms. Daisley, who has argued for the need to rebrand her Smart Cleanse products as part of her reasons for bail, has included the recommendations of two women on her Instagram page.

A video of Nurse Helen McAlpine, filmed on the street, has her endorse the brand, saying, “I absolutely love Smart Cleanse. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. I’ve had about five friends do it after me… I usually lose about four kilos with it’.

Another recommendation, by Antoinette Anzini, the NSW Business Development Manager for Payot Cosmetics, says, ‘This is my 6th time doing the 14 Day Smart Cleanse. I swear by it!

‘I can’t recommend it enough! This time I lost 4.5 kilos in 2 weeks, my energy level has increased enormously. I feel amazing!’

The last time Ms Daisley posted anything on the Smart Cleanse Instagram page prior to these posts was on June 21, six days before police arrested her after she placed a warrant to wiretaps during a phone conversation between her and the alleged victim.

Savannah Daisley (above) visits Hornsby Police Station before returning to the Southern Highlands of NSW, where she will receive a $100,000 bail on four charges filed after police allegedly wiretapped a phone call between her and the teen

Savannah Daisley and her famous horse trainer father visited Hornsby Police Station earlier this month and within an hour of their visit charges were dropped against her former partner.

The appeal was made during Ms Daisley’s bail request in a police case just over a year after officers claimed Ms Daisley had drunk sex with the teen four times in one day.

A court last month heard Mrs Daisley, who had “regularly blacked out because of alcohol she had consumed,” calling on the boy that the alleged acts should be “confined to the depths of the ocean in a coffin.”

The Instagram influencer’s attorney, Gabrielle Bashir, said Ms. Daisley risked losing “millions of dollars” from her company while incarcerated.

The founder of the multi-million dollar brand Smart Cleanse, who previously promoted her 14-day detox programs internationally with celebrity endorsements, was “rebranding” a product and her parents had significant investments in the company that were now at risk.

Ms. Bashir told the court that Ms. Daisley’s mother has ovarian cancer and that her family can offer $100,000 as bail while she oversees her report to the police while she is out on bail.

Ms Daisley (above with her attorney Michael Hempsall) is out on bail on four charges of having sex with a 14-year-old boy and living with her parents on their estate in the NSW South Highlands

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kerry-Ann McKinnon claimed that Ms Daisley was “trying to shift blame” during the tapped phone call.

“She suggests it was mutual… and what the possible consequences will be.

“She’s making this kid guilty. Reminds the child of what the agreement was regarding keeping it secret.

“Put it in some sort of story-like, fairytale-like situation… how it will disappear and never come back.”

While in prison, she complained that her mental health was deteriorating and instead of returning to her $10 million waterfront home in Sydney’s lower north coast, she was ordered to stay with her parents under strict bail conditions. live.

Daisley’s sire is the famous horse breeder Ross Daisley, who played the famous thoroughbred Choisir at Royal Ascot.

Smart Cleanse founder Savannah Daisley (pictured) is out on bail after spending four weeks behind bars and will face four charges of aggravated assault against a 14-year-old boy

Horse breeder Ross Daisley (pictured with Savannah in 1993) has assisted his daughter in several court hearings, including a successful bail application

Ms. Daisley’s detox program includes capsules and powders that promise to detoxify the client’s body, eliminate stress, shed pounds and “anti-aging.”

Her products are now sold across Australia after she struck deals with pharmacy giant Priceline in 2018 and supplement giant Mr Vitamin in 2020.

She launched the company in 2014 and quickly attracted a celebrity including: Neighbors star Jodi Gordon, who appeared in a video testimonial for Smart Cleanse in June 2021 — calling the program her “health and beauty secret.”