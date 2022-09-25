Legal battle on Rwanda flights for migrants could drag on for up to a YEAR

Meddling by left-wing activists will leave the Rwandan asylum scheme in legal limbo for up to a year, the Daily Mail said today.

Attempts to fly Channel migrants to Africa are suspended until a series of appeals have been heard in the courts.

Officials fear the case will eventually face a final appeal to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, causing further delays.

Flight that would be the first to transport migrants to Rwanda under new scheme

Last night there was anger at the robberies initiated by the charities Care 4 Calais and Detention Action and by the Public and Commercial Services union representing Border Force personnel.

Tom Hunt, Tory MP for Ipswich, said: ‘The left-wing lawyers and organizations behind these legal challenges are essentially working against the interests of not only hard-working British taxpayers, but also genuine refugees fleeing persecution from war-torn countries.

‘The people who illegally enter our country come from a safe European country. They must not stay here under any circumstances.’

Alp Mehmet of Migration Watch UK, which campaigns for stricter border controls, said: ‘It is disgraceful for a union to spend its members’ money in this way.

“The bottom line is that civil servants go against government policy and do no good for democracy in this country.” The Mail understands that the prospect of introducing ‘pushback’ tactics against migrant boats in the Channel has also been virtually ruled out by new Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

While the Home Office has spent around £1million on specialist equipment while developing the tactics – and has even passed laws permitting their use – it is highly unlikely they will go ahead.

“We don’t think pushbacks will be fruitful, although nothing is off the table,” a government source said.

If the dinghies in the Channel were turned over, the French would have to accept the boats back and Emmanuel Macron’s government has so far refused to do so.

The number of small boat migrants that have reached Britain since the beginning of the year has reached 32,321. September arrivals have already set a new monthly record.

Migrants going across the Channel to Britain are brought into Dover

Former Interior Minister Priti Patel approved a charter flight from Rwanda in June, but it was blocked by an intervention by a judge in Strasbourg at 11 a.m.

Earlier this month, the High Court in London examined the legality of the policy in the first phase of a judicial review, with a ruling to follow later in the autumn. It was originally thought that charter flights in Rwanda could begin if the Ministry of the Interior wins that case.

Officials are believed to be “positive” about the chances of success at the initial hearing, but expect further legal issues to arise.

Advisers are said to have warned Ms Braverman that she will have to wait for a series of appeals to be heard.

Even if the Department of the Interior wins in the Supreme Court, the government’s opponents will likely take it to the Court of Appeals and possibly the Supreme Court.

“At the end of it all, there is the specter of the Strasbourg court, even if you think you are home and dry,” a source said.

Officials fear that huge numbers of migrants pushed across the Channel by people-smuggling gangs will lead to further loss of life as the weather deteriorates.

Last November, 27 men, women and children drowned in just one day in the worst tragedy since the start of the crisis.

Suella Braverman has all but ruled out the prospect of introducing ‘pushback’ tactics against migrant boats in the Channel

Miss Braverman has already had initial conversations with her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin. “The discussions have started on a positive note,” said a government source. “It’s helpful that Suella speaks French quite fluently.

‘In the end, the discussion was quite warm. It was a good sign.’

Miss Braverman wants to avoid ‘promising too much’ which can be delivered during the Channel crisis – in a marked change from the Boris Johnson era.

The former prime minister launched Rwanda policy in April, promising that tens of thousands of migrants would be deported. “Suella doesn’t want to promise or deliver too much,” an insider said.

When Strasbourg judges intervened in the Rwanda settlement in June, they ruled that removal could not take place until three weeks after the British courts reached a ‘final’ decision in the case.

It is clear that the government now interprets this as the end of the full appeal process and not the end of the initial judicial review process.

Tory backbencher Natalie Elphicke, MP for Dover, said: “It is high time to end the abuse of judicial review by political activist groups seeking to undermine the democratic will of the British people.”