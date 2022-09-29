Legal battle over Anne Heche’s estate rages on between her son and ex James Tupper

Anne Heche’s son argues that the 2011 email his mother sent to her ex James Tupper naming him executor of her estate is not a valid will.

Earlier this month, DailyMail.com revealed a fateful email Heche sent to Tupper in 2011 naming him executor of her estate. The email was included in Tupper’s legal filing as he battles Heche’s son, Homer Laffoon, 20, for control of his estate.

“FYI, in case I die tomorrow and anyone asks,” Heche’s simple, terse email begins. ‘My wishes are that all my assets go into the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then be given to the children.’

But Laffoon is now defending himself in a new filing obtained by DailyMail.com, claiming that the email is not a legally recognized will because Heche did not sign the document.

‘Mister. Tupper repeatedly refers to the email as a “will,” however, as a matter of law, the email does not qualify as a holographic will or a formal witnessed will, Laffoon’s filing states.

‘The email was not signed by [Heche] and you do not have two witnesses who signed the document during [her] lifetime.’

Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon (right), argues that the 2011 email his mother sent to his ex James Tupper naming him executor of her estate is not a valid will. Heche’s youngest son, Atlas, is shown on the left.

Homer is now fighting back in a new filing obtained by DailyMail.com, claiming that the email is not a legally recognized will.

Laffoon filed a petition to be in charge of his mother’s estate and have him and his half-brother, 13-year-old Atlas Heche Tupper (whose father is James Tupper), listed as her sole heirs.

Laffoon says his mother, who tragically died last month, did not leave a will.

“Without a will, there can be no appointment of an executor,” Laffoon says, adding that “he has a legal right to be appointed administrator.”

However, Tupper, 57, claims that Heche’s January 25, 2011 email makes it clear that he controls all the assets.

Tupper states in his filing that Laffoon is “unfit” to manage the estate because he is too young, unemployed and separated from his mother at the time of her death.

The actor goes on to accuse Laffoon, who is the son of real estate broker Coleman Laffoon, of changing the locks on the apartment Heche shared with Atlas, allegedly preventing the younger brother from retrieving his belongings.

Tupper has said that the two half-siblings have not had any contact since the day Heche died.

In the new filing, Laffoon calls Tupper’s claims “baseless personal attacks” and “frivolous legal claims.”

Heche’s email has the subject line ‘WILL’ and is addressed to Tupper and copied to attorneys Kevin Yorn and Melodie Moore.

Anne Heche’s emailed ‘will’ names James Tupper as executor kevin And Mel, FYI in case I die tomorrow and someone asks. My wishes are that all my assets go into the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then be given to the children. They will be divided equally between our sons, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper, and each will be given their share when they are 25 years old. When the last child turns 25, any houses or other property they own can be sold and the money shared equally between our children. If my entire family, James Howard Tupper, Atlas Heche Tupper, and Homer Heche Laffoon, die together, my estate will go to Eliot Bergman, my nephew, to be divided equally among my nieces and nephews. Thank you very much. Let this remain on my records as my word until more documents are drafted. Thank you very much, Ana Heche

He says that his assets will be divided equally between his two sons and that their portions will be given to them at age 25.

In the event that her two sons and Tupper pass away, Heche will turn over her estate to her nephew Eliot Bergman, to be divided equally among his nieces and nephews.

“Let this remain in my records as my word until more documents are drafted,” Heche ends in the email.

No more paperwork seems to have ever been filed.

Heche’s eldest son claims that Tupper is manipulating him and his half-brother to take control of their mother’s will.

Laffoon fired back at Tupper, claiming the actor is keeping him away from Atlas by monitoring the 13-year-old’s phone.

Laffoon’s attorneys said TMZ They trust that the eldest son will be the winner in court after they temporarily appointed him in charge of the estate.

In her original petition to the court, Laffoon says it’s unclear how much money or property Heche, 53, had in her name before she died.

In the filing, Laffoon lists his mother’s personal property and annual income as ‘unknown’.

He is also asking the court to be appointed legal guardian of his brother.

The court will have to look into Heche’s finances to determine the value of her estate and what properties she owned.

In 2021, it was reported that he was selling his Los Angeles Silver Lake Cottage for around $2 million with co-star and former partner Thomas Jane.

It was also previously reported that she owned another home in the Hancock Park-Wilshire area of ​​Los Angeles, a mansion priced at around $4 million.

A photo before the Aug. 5 crash shows Heche behind the wheel with a bottle in the cup holder.

Heche died of injuries sustained in a fireball car accident last month in Los Angeles.

Blood tests showed the actress had cocaine and fentanyl in her system when the high-speed crash occurred, but authorities confirmed she had not been drinking alcohol, despite being photographed with a bottle of vodka in her cup holder.

She was severely burned and in a coma.

Heche’s life support machine was turned off on August 14 and she was cremated on August 18.

A coroner ruled on August 17 that Heche died of inhalation injuries and burns, with the death ruled an accident.

The mother of two also had a sternum fracture caused by “blunt trauma,” according to information on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website.

