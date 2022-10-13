Lefty trolls slam Julie Bishop for 'flaunting herself' in a $2,800 black gown

<!–

Julie Bishop had an air of elegance about her as she attended a David Jones event in Melbourne on Wednesday, but not everyone was impressed with her elegant ensemble.

The former secretary of state, 66, dazzled in a strapless Toni Maticevski dress worth a whopping $2,800 and added a smart Bianca Spender blazer that retails for $625.

Some left-wing trolls on social media felt the money she lost on her outfit could have been better spent helping vulnerable Australians pay their electricity bills.

‘Imagine what that kind of money could do? Help a few people with electricity bills for example,’ one critic wrote according to Yahoo lifestyle.

Another said: ‘Julie Bishop is bragging about herself again while people are fighting.’

However, not everyone was rooting for Bishop for a night of pampering, with some saying she looked ‘stunning’ in the dress, which she paired with sky-high black heels.

‘When you have the money, anyone can look glam. Good for her!’ someone wrote.

It seems Julie is blowing it up more and more as she continues to live her best life following her split from long-term boyfriend David Panton.

The pair dated from 2014 until July this year, when the property developer abruptly broke up with her over dinner at a restaurant in Circular Quay.

The jet-set couple had attended a private engagement with Prince Charles, now King Charles III, in London just a week earlier.

The former Liberal deputy leader was reportedly blindsided by the split and David was later romantically linked with a woman from the Northern Beaches.

The secretive man was sometimes described as Julie’s ‘handbag’ during their eight years together as he was regularly photographed smiling by her side at glitzy social gatherings while barely saying a word in public.

He was largely unknown when he first appeared with Julie at the 2014 Melbourne Cup, a year after Prime Minister Tony Abbott appointed her Secretary of State.

They had been introduced by Julie’s close friend and retired Liberal politician Bruce Baird and shared an interest in fitness and health.

A seemingly endless round of glamorous outings followed – including repeated invitations to tents at Flemington Racecourse, opening nights, film premieres and fashion shows.