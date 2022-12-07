Lefties across borders – The Mandhana influence on Litchfield’s rise

Australia’s no-holds-barred teen batsman Phoebe Litchfield praised India opener Smriti Mandhana for sharing insights during last year’s Women’s Big Bash League, calling her one of her “favorite southpaws to watch.”

Mandhana led the charts for Sydney Thunder in 2021-22 WBBL with 377 runs at a strike rate of 130.44. Litchfield, who in 2019 became the youngest hitter to hit a WBBL half century, was next on the list with 263 at a batting rate of 109.12. While Mandhana opted out of the WBBL this season, Litchfield Thunder’s best run-getter was with 280 at a rate of 117.64, with two half-centuries. Those runs contributed to a call-up for the Australian side, who are now in India for a five match T20I series.

“Smriti was great to play with. She’s a class above,” said 19-year-old Litchfield in Mumbai on Wednesday. “As a left-hander, I learned a lot from her. She got me through those innings. I definitely got the best out of her.” [time] over there [and] picked her brain. She’s one of my favorite left-handers to watch.

“She actually gave me one of her bats at the end of the series. I used that one and it was a peach! [The chat with her was about] just gathering insights on how to play a game. Sometimes you shank, sometimes it goes well. You have to stick with it and put together an innings. She helped me with that.”

Litchfield has been considered a good prospect since her WBBL debut. She stroked her first List A century for New South Wales Breakers in the Women’s National Cricket League this season, underlining her next-big-thing status in Australian cricket. While the label is comfortable on her, she admitted that it does come with pressure at times.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t cross my mind,” she said. “The pressure of scoring runs is always on the mind, especially as a young player. Now the media is saying ‘oh you’re the next big thing’ and I hope I don’t go anywhere or anything. But as soon as while I’m on the field jump, it disappears, which is nice.

“I’m focusing on scoring points and having fun in the group and seeing players like Rach [Rachael] Haynes, Alyssa Healy play and mirror my game to the T and have fun.”

Litchfield is seen as a like-for-like replacement for Haynes, who retired from professional cricket this season. After her first practice session in India on Tuesday, Litchfield, who is on her first full season as a full-time cricketer – and not having to juggle sports and school – said she was still getting to grips with subcontinental surfaces.

“I’m like-for-like for Rach — as in a top-order, middle-order batter, lefty, and a fielder,” she said of her potential role. “I think that’s the spot that’s vacant in the Aussie lineup. But I’m not looking for anything at the moment and just enjoying the time in the group.