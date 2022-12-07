Lefties across borders – The Mandhana influence on Litchfield’s rise

“Smriti was great to play with. She’s a class above,” said 19-year-old Litchfield in Mumbai on Wednesday. “As a left-hander, I learned a lot from her. She got me through those innings. I definitely got the best out of her.” [time] over there [and] picked her brain. She’s one of my favorite left-handers to watch.
“She actually gave me one of her bats at the end of the series. I used that one and it was a peach! [The chat with her was about] just gathering insights on how to play a game. Sometimes you shank, sometimes it goes well. You have to stick with it and put together an innings. She helped me with that.”
“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t cross my mind,” she said. “The pressure of scoring runs is always on the mind, especially as a young player. Now the media is saying ‘oh you’re the next big thing’ and I hope I don’t go anywhere or anything. But as soon as while I’m on the field jump, it disappears, which is nice.
“I’m focusing on scoring points and having fun in the group and seeing players like Rach [Rachael] Haynes, Alyssa Healy play and mirror my game to the T and have fun.”
“I’m like-for-like for Rach — as in a top-order, middle-order batter, lefty, and a fielder,” she said of her potential role. “I think that’s the spot that’s vacant in the Aussie lineup. But I’m not looking for anything at the moment and just enjoying the time in the group.
“It wasn’t the biggest hit on these spinny, slow wickets, but it’s my first hit on the subcontinent. It won’t be perfect, but yeah, it was a lot of fun batting with Midge [Healy]who knocked it down the other side as I struggled to get off target.