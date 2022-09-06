Lefevre Peninsula Adelaide SA: Mystery explosions shake houses every 15 minutes

<!–

Bewildered residents say a series of mysterious explosions shake an Australian city ‘every 15 minutes’.

The explosions rocked homes along South Australia’s Lefevre Peninsula, about 15 kilometers northwest of Adelaide, on Tuesday.

Residents reported distant thumps, dogs running for cover and houses shaking, but they have no explanation as to what caused the tremors.

A Largs Bay resident said the explosions became more frequent during the afternoon, reaching “every 15 minutes.” the advertiser reported.

“They seem to be getting louder and more frequent and the house is rattling considerably,” Maurice Corcoran said in a community Facebook group.

A woman from Semaphore, Leah Baguley, said the explosions were so loud she thought she was “losing my mind.”

“It’s louder in North Haven, the dogs took cover,” Denise De Peinder said.

Louise Maloney posted that the brick wall of her house was rumbling and moving.

According to earthquake monitoring website, there were no significant tremors in South Australia during the past 24 hours.

Geoscience Australia’s online monitoring recorded a small magnitude 3.4 earthquake in central Victoria, in Rushworth, just after noon.

But Rushworth is more than 700 km from the Lefevre peninsula.

Several residents of the Lefevre Peninsula speculated that the explosions could have come from Australian Defense Force exercises.

According to Defense SA, the Port Wakefield range is being used for weapons testing and destruction of expired and unsafe ammunition

Proof Range near Port Wakefield, 80 km north of the Lefevre Pensinula, is a 56 square kilometer ADF site.

It houses weapons testing, ammunition testing and environmental testing for the Royal Australian Navy, Australian Army and Royal Australian Air Force.

“In addition to weapons testing, the site is also being used for the destruction of expired and unsafe ammunition,” the site says.

Daily Mail Australia has asked the ADF for comment.