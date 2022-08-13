Leeza Gibbons shares emotional final words friend Olivia Newton-John texted her just before she died

Leeza Gibbons, the longtime correspondent and co-host of Entertainment Tonight, is one of many loved ones mourning the loss of Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at age 73.

And while Gibbons still struggles with the loss of the Grease star, whom she considered one of her best and closest friends for over 30 years, she now shares the very last communication she had with her just before her passing.

“Her last text to me was, ‘I’m thankful for all the love in my life. I’m such a lucky person,'” Gibbons revealed during an interview with People.

Final words from dear friend: Leeza Gibbons, 65, shared the very last communication she had with Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at age 73 after being diagnosed with breast cancer three times

Gibbons, 65, went on to say how, even in spite of cancer, Newton-John never lost her “grace and goodness.”

No trickery, no affectation, just an authentic, beautiful and infinite source of generosity and love. There will never be another like her – a true angel on earth.' she said of her friend, before talking about how the physical singer had the ability to change lives.

“Not just an iconic artist, but a humanitarian and groundbreaking voice to empower women. As with so many others, she has changed my life and encouraged me to reach higher and get better.”

Gibbons also revealed that she and her husband, Steven Fenton, were allowed to spend one last weekend with Newton-John and husband, John Easterling, at their ranch.

Best Friends: The former Entertainment Tonight co-host confessed that she grew up admiring Newton-John, and they eventually became close friends after meeting for an interview for ET in the late 1980s; the friends are seen during an interview

And while she confessed that her friend’s physical reactions “might have been a little slower,” the television personality insisted her spirit and loving optimism still radiated through it.

“That bright smile and generous heart was on full display,” she said of their weekend together.

“Olivia is smart and always involves others in conversations about them, rarely about herself. She would quickly dismiss any discussion about herself or her illness. It seemed as if she had beaten all odds for so long that she could somehow be immortal.’

Born in Cambridge, England and raised in Melbourne, Australia from the age of six, Newton-John would score five number one hits and a further ten top ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, en route to four Grammy Award wins; she is pictured in 1969

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. And in the wake of her recovery, she became an advocate for breast cancer research and other health issues.

More than 25 years had passed when she made the shocking announcement that she had been re-diagnosed with breast cancer. It was during this time that she revealed she had a previous recurrence of the disease in 2013, but had decided to keep the news private.

The If You Love Me, Let Me Know singer revealed that her third diagnosis in 2017 had metastasized, spread to her bones and progressed to stage IV.

Newton-John finally died on Monday, August 8 at her beloved ranch in California’s Santa Ynez Valley.

Iconic: The singer and actress scored her biggest hit in film with the musical romantic comedy Grease (1978), co-starring John Travolta

As it turns out, Gibbons, like many people around the world, grew up admiring Newton-John, in the wake of her many successes beginning with the release of her debut solo album, If Not for You, in 1971. It title track, written by Bob Dylan, was her first international hit.

Born in Cambridge, England and raised in Melbourne, Australia from the age of six, she would go on to score five number one hits and a further ten top ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, en route to four Grammy Awards wins.

And then there were her successes in film and television, which was highlighted by her role as Sandy, alongside John Travolta’s Danny, in the popular musical romantic comedy Grease in 1978.

It was during an interview for Entertainment Tonight in the late 1980s that Gibbons met Newton-John and the two became fast friends.

Over the years, they would support each other during some of the most important moments of their lives. In one instance in 2008, the I Honest I Love You star invited Gibbons to join her on a trip across the Great Wall of China to raise money for a cancer and wellness center in Melbourne.

Seven years later, Gibbons would attend the official opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center.

Supportive: Gibbons shared how she and Newton-John would support each other during some of the most important moments in their lives, including when the singer and actress invited Gibbons to join her on a journey across the Great Wall of China to raise money for a cancer and wellness center in Melbourne; the friends are pictured on the Great Wall of China in 2008

Love of her life: Gibbons revealed that Newton-John “got everything she wanted” in life, including “her happily ever after with husband John Easterling, whom she married in 2008

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, a day after Newton-John’s death, Gibbons wrote about how her friend “got everything she wanted” in life.

The South Carolina native has achieved some of her many accomplishments for the first time, including being “a beloved star” to millions of fans with her movies and music and an “original entrepreneur and influencer” with her shop Koala Blue and spa retreat Gaia . And then she continued by revealing what was really important to her.

“And in the end she got her happily ever after with her husband John Easterling; her close relationship with the light of her life, her daughter Chloe; her lasting legacy in cancer prevention and wellness through plant medicine and her final days on the beautiful, remote ranch she loved based on grace and gratitude,” Gibbons wrote in the post.

“Olivia never gave up, she never lost hope and she felt the love of those who adored her,” continued the 2015 Celebrity Apprentice winner.

“She once told me, when I was devastated, ‘to keep my heart open and be gentle with myself.’ I’m using her advice now. Thank you, Olivia, for blessing us with your enormous talent and your little attentions.’

