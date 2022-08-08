Leeds winger Helder Costa joins former Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo at Saudi side Al-Ittihad

Leeds United winger Helder Costa has linked up with Nuno Espírito Santo at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

The 28-year-old has signed a first loan, but the deal could become final next summer.

Costa has fallen out of favor with Leeds after struggling to make a big impression in the top flight at Elland Road, despite spending £16million to bring him in from Wolves.

Costa was loaned to Valencia last season, but again failed to impress. He played under Nuno at Wolves and hopes to revive his old form in the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, Leeds expects to complete the signing of former Wigan goalkeeper Joel Robles on Monday.

The 32-year-old free agent will sign a first one-year contract after his medical check and will fight for a seat on the bench against Southampton next weekend.

Robles will back up Leeds’ No 1 Illan Meslier and younger Kristoffer Klaesson.

The Spaniard won an FA Cup winners’ medal with Wigan when they defeated Manchester City in 2013.

After his short loan spell at Wigan, he spent five years at Everton before moving to Betis in 2018. Robles won the Copa del Rey in April with Betis. He left the Spanish outfit this summer and is now set to make his Premier League return.