Leeds vs Arsenal offer: Bet £10 Get £30 + £10 casino bonus with 888Sport

Leeds United are winless in five and welcome Arsenal top of the table on Sunday afternoon.

888Sport is offering new customers £30 in free bets plus a £10 casino bonus when they wager £10 on the Premier League.

getty The Premier League trophy is on the distant horizon for Arsenal with plenty of football to play

talkSPORT tip: Arsenal win to nil, Leeds over 29.5 booking points, Arsenal over 19.5 booking points 6/1.

Arsenal have won eight of their nine Premier League games this season and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Leeds are unbeaten at home in the Premier League so far this season, winning two and drawing two of their four games at Elland Road.

But have recently struggled to find the winning goal and finish 14th as a result.

Leeds beat Chelsea 3-0 at home in August, their last win of the campaign, but let in five against Brentford and lost a 1-0 lead to lose to Crystal Palace.

This will be a big showdown with a lot at stake, but it’s up to Arsenal to lose in a tough away game.

With the form Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Xhaka are in, they should be able to control the game and frustrate Leeds where cards are certainly expected.

