Leeds v Arsenal LIVE: Gunners look to extend lead, have fine record over Whites

Premier League leaders Arsenal are making the trip to Leeds this weekend to hold onto their stunning start to the season.

The Gunners have won eight of their nine games this season and lead Manchester City by one point.

Getty Arsenal will try to extend their Premier League advantage at Elland Road

Mikel Arteta’s side have beaten Tottenham and Liverpool in their last two top-flight games to cement their true title credentials this year.

Now North Londoners head to Elland Road to take on an unformed side of Leeds.

Jesse Marsch’s men have not won in the Premier League since August 21 and lost 2-1 at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Leeds also have a poor record against Arsenal, having lost 10 of their last 12 encounters in all competitions and not beating them since May 2003.

Leeds v Arsenal: Date and how to follow

This Premier League match will take place on Sunday, October 16.

Kick-off on Elland Road is scheduled for 2 p.m.

This match has not been chosen for live television coverage in the UK but Sky Sports will instead show Aston Villa against Chelsea.

However, you can tune in to talkSPORT for regular contest updates.

To tune in to talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the livestream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Getty Arsenal took a stunning 3-2 win over Liverpool last weekend

Leeds v Arsenal: Team News

Luis Sinisterra returns for Leeds after serving his one-match suspension.

Marsch has no new major issues and Junior Firpo and Archie Gray are almost involved again.

Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Leo Hjelde are absent for a long time.

Arsenal could welcome Oleksandr Zinchenko after his calf injury.

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny remain offside.

Getty Luis Sinisterra will be back for Leeds against Arsenal

Leeds v Arsenal: Match Facts

Leeds have had fewer sets of 10+ passes this season than any other Premier League team (42), 80 less than Arsenal who are fourth in this regard (122).

Arsenal have won eight of their nine Premier League (L1) matches this season – only in 1903-04 (in the second tier) they won a whopping nine of their first ten matches for a league campaign. Each of the last four teams to win nine of their first ten games in a Premier League season have won the title (Chelsea in 2005-06, Man City in 2011-12 and 2017-18 and Liverpool in 2019-20 ).

Leeds are unbeaten at home in the Premier League so far this season, winning two and drawing two of their four games at Elland Road. Only twice have they gone unbeaten in their first five home games in a single Premier League campaign, namely in 1992-93 and 2001-02.

Arsenal have scored three goals in each of their last three Premier League games, the last time in more consecutive games between August and September 2004 (a run of five).

This is Arsenal’s fifth Premier League game this season to start the day at the top of the table, already two more such matches than in their seven previous campaigns combined (3). Indeed, it is their most in one campaign since 2013-14 (14).

Arsenal have kept three clean sheets in their four Premier League away games this season, as many as in their previous 14 on the road. The Gunners have won 10 of their last 15 league (L5) matches, starting with a 4-1 win over Leeds last December.

Leeds are winless in five Premier League games, alternating defeat and draw (D2 L3). They lost to Crystal Palace last time out, the last time they lost consecutive league games in May (a run of three, the second being against Arsenal).

Arsenal have won five of their last six league games against Leeds (D1), including each of their last three in a row. Only once have they defeated the whites in four consecutive league games, between November 1936 and April 1938.

Leeds are scoreless in their last five Premier League home games against Arsenal (D2 L3) since a 1-0 win in November 2000. All three defeats in this series have been 4-1.

Gabriel Martinelli has started each of Arsenal’s last 10 Premier League games, his longest run of consecutive starts in the competition. The Brazilian has been involved in eight goals in these 10 games (5 goals, 3 assists), scoring and assisting in the Gunners’ 3-2 win against Liverpool last time.