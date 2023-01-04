Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich is given emotional goodbye by teammates ahead of potential MLS move

<!–

Leeds United and Poland international Mateusz Klich appeared to have said their last goodbyes to teammates and coaches ahead of his anticipated move to the MLS in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old even received a guard of honor on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw against relegation rivals West Ham United. After the game, Klich’s teammates and US manager, Jesse Marsch, wore t-shirts with a picture of the midfielder smoking a cigar following Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

Klich initially signed for Leeds in 2017, completing a $1.8 million (£1.5 million) transfer from FC Twente in the Netherlands. He went on to make 92 consecutive appearances under ex-manager Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship, appearing in all but eight of Leeds’ top flight games between now and 2020.

Teammates of Leeds Mateusz Klich applauded him off the pitch after he nearly moved to America

An emotional Klich reacts after completing a 2-2 draw with West Ham at Elland Road

Klich (left) has appeared in all but eight of Leeds’ 76 Premier League games since 2020

However, with the arrival of captain Tyler Adams this season, the Pole’s playing time is limited under Marsch and DC United, coached by Wayne Rooney, have offered him a three-year contract to move abroad.

Klich’s current contract with Ellant Road expires in the summer of 2024.

“This was not a black and white decision,” Marsch said The athletic after Wednesday’s away game. “These were many different discussions and Klichy was presented with an opportunity that he felt had been around for a long time, that provided stability for his family and a chance to offer something new.”

“He and I had discussions where it was often unclear what the final decision should be. Even at this point I knew that at a time when we needed more courage on the field, Klichy was the right man to be. That’s how he is, that’s how he lives and how he plays football.’

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch wears a shirt to thank Mateusz Klich for his services at the club

Farewell t-shirts worn by Klich’s teammates show the midfielder smoking a cigar following Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League in 2020

Leeds have yet to make the veteran midfielder’s transfer official, but Klich’s emotional reaction at the final whistle on Wednesday suggested his move to America is about to be finalized. During his five years in England, Klich made a total of 170 league appearances for the Whites.

This season, the Pole has played in 11 league matches and only came off the bench.

DC United has several European players in its squad, including ex-Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke, former Liverpool academy player Victor Pálsson and ex-Manchester United prodigy Ravel Morrison, although the latter is believed to be heading to the capital of America.

D.C. United finished last season on a sour note, as the bottom seed of the Eastern Conference. The team also missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the past three seasons.

In addition to Twente and Leeds, Klich played in Germany for Wolfsburg and Kaiserslautern, as well as PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands after breaking through with Polish club Cracovia.