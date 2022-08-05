Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani reveals ‘broken’ reasons behind Marcelo Bielsa’s sacking

Andrea Radrizzani, owner of Leeds United, has revealed that the decision to sack former manager Marcelo Bielsa last season was driven by his belief that the acclaimed coach was unable to keep the squad in the Premier League.

The Italian businessman initially brought Bielsa, the Argentine tactician, to Elland Road in 2018 and oversaw the club’s return to the Premier League a season later when Leeds took the championship title.

He surpassed the expectations of any remaining doubters by not only leading Leeds to safety in the Premier League during their first season back in the top flight, but also finishing in the top half of the league table and within touching distance of Europe.

However, cracks in his side’s impressive playing style began to appear as Bielsa began his second season in the English top division, with club owner Radrizzani calling the 67-year-old a ‘legend’ despite firing him in February.

Marcelo Bielsa was sacked by Leeds in February as the club headed for the relegation zone

Club owner Andrea Radrizzani felt ‘something was broken’ in Leeds under Bielsa rule

“I never thought about firing Bielsa,” Radrizzani . said The athletic.

“I never thought this moment could happen, ever. He was a legend and he is a legend for what he accomplished.

“I felt something was broken and then you have a tipping point, but it was too early to make a decision,” he said.

American Jesse Marsch replaced Bielsa and led Leeds to Premier League safety

Leeds’ plunge past the table justified the sacking, with the club sharing breathing room with the team occupying the relegation zone, while Bielsa’s side was ravaged with injuries and without a clear plan b as opposition scored for fun.

But many fans instead turned against their owner for not supporting the manager, who months earlier had received international recognition at The Best Awards for being one of the world’s top football managers.

American Jesse Marsch was chosen as the incoming successor and somewhat clumsily managed to fill the big shoes left by Bielsa, get Leeds to safety and overhaul the previous play system.

But on second thought, Radrizzani shares the thoughts of some fans who felt Bielsa could have turned things around? In short, no.

‘I expected that [the reaction]but I was thinking about the club,” said the Leeds owner.

“I could see that the players, emotionally and physically, were really at the end.

Leeds avoided relegation to stay in the Premier League but lost key players this summer

“We had to change, we needed something to influence the group. It was risky on both sides.

“It wasn’t easy to decide whether we might die with him or with someone else.”

The great Argentine could still play a big part in Leeds’ future, however, as Radrizzani explains that he has written to his former manager asking for permission to name the club’s training ground after him.

“I also have an idea that I shared with him that I would one day build a football university with his name (on it).

Leeds United will start their third consecutive Premier League season against Wolves on Saturday, August 6.