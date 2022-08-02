Leeds target Charles De Ketelaere to complete medical ahead of £29m AC Milan move

Leeds transfer target Charles De Ketelaere has landed in Italy ahead of his imminent £29million transfer to AC Milan from Club Brugge.

The 21-year-old playmaker, who will undergo his medical on Tuesday morning, was greeted by Rossoneri fans at Milan’s Linate Airport after leaving Brussels late last night.

On landing in Italy, the Club Brugge academy graduate waved to his newfound group of fans before getting into a BMW, which later struggled to make its way through the sea of ​​excited Milan supporters.

He was later pictured getting out of the car and arriving in Milan for his medical check-up.

De Ketelaere is tipped to become the next superstar to come out of the Belgian Pro League and attracted a lot of interest from top flying clubs this summer.

Leeds made a £31 million bid for the Belgian youngster last month, but De Ketelaere’s preference was for Serie A.

He has scored 19 goals in 90 appearances from attacking midfield for Club Brugge and has earned eight caps for Belgium under Roberto Martinez.

Leeds sold talisman winger Raphinha to Barcelona last month as part of a £56m blockbuster deal and saw De Ketelaere as a potential replacement for next season.

The Yorkshire club have already bolstered their attacking midfield this summer by enticing Red Bull Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson and Feyenoord’s Luis Sinisterra for a combined fee of more than £50million.

After Junior Messias, Alessandro Florenzi and Divock Origi, De Ketelaere will be Milan’s fourth acquisition for the transfer window.