Leeds set to sign experienced goalkeeper Joel Robles

Leeds United will complete the signing of former Everton, Wigan and Real Betis goalkeeper Joel Robles on Monday.

Robles, 32, has signed a first one-year deal at Elland Road and will back up Leeds’ Illan Meslier and youngster Kristoffer Klaesson.

Robles won an FA Cup winners’ medal with Wigan when they defeated Manchester City in 2013.

Former Everton and Wigan goalkeeper Joel Robles on the verge of moving to Leeds United

He will provide backup for first-choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier at Elland Road

The Spanish shot-stopper had an afternoon to remember at Wembley as he kept City at bay before Ben Watson scored a stoppage time winner for Roberto Martinez’s men.

After his short loan spell at Wigan, he spent five years at Everton before moving to Betis in 2018. Robles won the Copa del Rey in April with Betis.

He left the Spanish team earlier this summer and is now poised to make his return to the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch is about to bring Robles to Leeds as he continues to add to his team

The shot-stopper will add much-needed experience to Leeds’ goalkeeping ranks, with Meslier and Klaesson just 22 and 21 respectively.

Leeds has had a busy transfer window, with Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha losing, while also bringing in players Jesse Marsch knows well, including Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Rasmus Kristensen.

It looks like their work on the market isn’t done yet as they look to build on their opening day 2-1 win against Wolves on Saturday.