Leeds Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming dreaming of Super League glory

Kruise Leeming considers himself lucky. “My father wanted to call me ‘Anchor’ so I’m glad he didn’t,” laughs the Leeds Rhinos captain as he explains where his first name comes from.

“He worked with my mother as a casino croupier on a cruise ship. That’s where they met and that’s where I was conceived, so they wanted to call me something related to the ship.’

Leeming was born on dry land in Eswatini – formerly Swaziland – in South Africa, the country of his mother Khabo where he lived until he was three. He then moved with his family to Halifax, the birthplace of his father Martin, but his new life in England soon took a tragic turn.

Leeds Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming hopes to help them to their first Super League title since 2017

“When I was eight, my father died of throat cancer at the age of 40,” Leeming tells Sportsmail. “We were best buddies and it hit me really hard.”

Leeming, 27, never played rugby with his father as a child and preferred golf. And it was actually while hitting a wedge shot that would change the course of his life forever.

“I used to practice my shots on the Siddal rugby field every few days and try to hit the ball through the posts,” Leeming recalls.

“One day the gardener caught me and said, ‘You can’t practice on this field, you’re tearing all the grass away’. I begged him and finally he said ‘I will make a deal with you, you can practice here as long as you come train with us’.

“So on Saturday morning I went to train and that was it. I loved it and never looked back.’

Just six years after confronting an angry groundsman, Leeming made his Super League debut for Huddersfield Giants at age 17, scoring a try with his second touch.

Leeming joined the Rhinos in late 2019 and is just one step away from the grand final with rivals Wigan Warriors standing in their way

He joined Leeds Rhinos in late 2019, won the Challenge Cup with them in 2020 and made his England debut the following year.

“My mom still doesn’t know what’s going on, she still thinks I’m playing on Siddal!” grins Leeming. “Sometimes she’s like, ‘Wow, what about all those people who were there’ and I think, ‘Yeah, Mom, it’s a professional game.’ But she’s very proud of me.’

Another source of pride came early this year when Leeming was named Rhinos captain. It’s a bracelet that is still synonymous with Kevin Sinfield, who led Leeds to seven Super League titles and even brought the whore to Headingley when he was director of rugby.

Leeds Rhinos haven’t won the Super League title since Rob Burrow retired in 2017

Leeming, who moved to the UK from Swaziland at the age of three, is also hoping to earn a place in England’s World Cup squad

“I’m still talking to Kev. He contacted me and congratulated me on becoming captain, which was very kind of him,” said Leeming, who now skips Sinfield’s 17-year-old son, Jack. “He was the best in leadership, so the more I can pick his brains out, it can only be good for me.”

Sinfield’s legacy is on display for all to see in Headingley’s ‘heritage’ tunnel, where Leeming poses for photos. The hallway is decorated with images of Leeds’ Golden Generation, including Rob Burrow, whose battle against motor neuron disease is never far from the minds of today’s class.

“He is a huge source of inspiration for us as players,” admits Leeming. “He is one of our biggest fans and he is always in our hearts when we take the field.

“We know we walk on the shoulders of giants. It is important for players to remember the history of a club and what the people have accomplished before them. We want to impress that Golden Generation and Rob are a big part of that.’

The Rhinos haven’t won the Super League title since Burrow retired with an eighth Grand Final win in 2017. But the club is now just two wins away from a record-matching ninth crown, with longtime rivals Wigan taking Old Trafford to the top. stand away. .

Few could have predicted that Leeds would reach the semi-finals of the play-offs as they won just one of their first nine games. But their form has transformed under Aussie coach Rohan Smith, who took the lead in May and led them to fifth in the standings. It is a position where they have already won the Grand Final twice before – in 2011 and 2012.

“We are the only club to have won it from fifth place and we will want to use that to our advantage,” said Leeming. ‘History doesn’t play games for you, of course, but it’s just nice to know that it is feasible. Anything less than silverware at the end of the season is a failure for a club like Leeds Rhinos.”

Leeming’s end-of-season ambitions also extend to earning a place in England’s squad for next month’s World Cup at home. He even postponed his wedding in Bordeaux for a year in hopes of being selected.

‘How good would it be for a young boy from Swaziland to play for England in a World Cup in England?’ adds Leeming. “I can’t imagine how proud my family would be.”