Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani reveals Raphinha’s move to Chelsea was done

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has lifted the lid on Barcelona’s transfer for Raphinha.

Chelsea were believed to be leading the way for the winger’s signature, but Barca came in on the 11th hour to complete the Brazil international’s £55million signing.

And Radrizzani has revealed that Raphinha’s move to Stamford Bridge was all but complete before the winger changed his mind to join Barca.

Speaking to The Athletic, Radrizzani said: “We couldn’t deal with Barcelona because they weren’t able to negotiate.

“So we made a deal with Chelsea because the player wanted to leave and he was open to offers from Premier League clubs.

‘It was done for me’ [Raphinha to Chelsea]and when i have a deal, my word is my word.

“I was ashamed to go back to Todd Boehly and change my position.”

The Blues have crossed paths with the Catalan giants several times this summer. Defender Andreas Christensen made a free transfer to Barcelona earlier in the window after his contract at Stamford Bridge expired.

Barca also ducked under the noses of Thomas Tuchel’s side to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kunde after the Blues’ long drawn-out chase for the Frenchman.

And Chelsea was left with eggs on their faces after missing out on Raphinha’s capture from Leeds.

The Whites have seen an influx of players move to Elland Road this summer as they try to avoid another relegation battle next summer.

Jesse Marsch’s team has replaced Raphinha with Colombian international Luis Sinisterra of Feyenoord from the Eridivisie. However, the winger is an injury doubt heading into the new season.

Leeds will host Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday as they begin their new campaign.