Leeds offered the chance to sign Colombian Julian Quinones after missing out on Charles de Ketelaere

Leeds has turned its attention to Colombian striker Julian Quinones after missing Club Brugge’s Charles de Ketelaere.

The six-foot Belgian frontman has been Jesse Marsch’s main target in the transfer market this summer and the whites were willing to pay £31million for him, but De Ketelaere has always favored a move to AC Milan.

The Serie A side were unable to match Leeds’ offer, but a deal has nevertheless been struck as the 21-year-old was so eager to make the switch. He is about to undergo a medical examination in Milan on Sunday.

It comes as a huge blow to Leeds, who are working hard to bolster their attack for the start of the Premier League season following Raphinha’s departure to Barcelona.

One option is 25-year-old Quinones, who they got the chance to sign from Mexican club Atlas.

The attacker, who is capped by Colombia at the under-20 level, is a central striker by nature, but can also play on the wing.

He only joined Atlas early this month on a permanent contract after spending the past 12 months on loan at the club and has scored 15 goals in 44 games. His contract runs until 2026.

Quinones was named in the team of the season as Atlas won the Clausura title in the Mexican top flight this year.

Compatriot Luis Sinisterra has already moved from Feyenoord to Leeds this summer – one of six first-team signings Marsch has made as he embarks on his first full campaign in the Elland Road dugout.