Leeds not giving up hope of £31m deal for Charles de Ketelaere as AC Milan fail to meet asking price

Leeds United wait in the wings after AC Milan could not meet the Bruges appreciation for Charles de Ketelaere.

Milan have bid £27 million, while Leeds have submitted £31 million for the Belgian attacker whose preference has been a move to Italy.

Milan may now return to Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

De Ketelaere is tipped to become the next great talent from Belgium and has therefore aroused the interest of several top clubs.

The 21-year-old is a versatile player with fast feet and a strong left foot. He prefers to play behind the striker, but can also play on both wings and has an eye for the goal.

Leeds hopes the appeal of the Premier League can help the youngster join coach Jesse Marsch.

De Ketelaere can offer Leeds versatility, who have also talked about attracting Wolves star Adama Traore and Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

Leeds are also looking to sign another midfielder, a left-back and an experienced goalkeeper, with former Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster considering one name.