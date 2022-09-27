Leeds fame academy laid bare… New documentary captures rollercoaster ride

It turns out that the death of street football has been greatly exaggerated.

Joe Gelhardt, now of Leeds United, played on a grassy pitch amid terraces in Liverpool’s Netherton district, where a sign read ‘No Ball Games’ when he was a boy.

He and his mates scored a goal there anyway and the bar is in the same state of disrepair, held by gaffer tape, as before he left for a shot at the big moment.

Joe Gelhardt’s story is shared in new Leeds United academy documentary

That shot is riddled with danger. Things were going so well for him at Wigan Athletic – where he played in the first team since he was 16 – before the club was brought to the brink of oblivion and all the best players were sold.

The financial managers had just moved in when Gelhardt was told that Leeds was interested, joined their Under 23s team and started from scratch.

Gelhardt, ‘Joffy’ to all, doesn’t make much of this when asked in Amazon Prime’s new football docu-series, Academy Dreams, which follows the fate of the young Leeds players trying to break into the first team, led by Marcelo Bielsa at the time.

The cameras follow Gelhardt back to his home in Netherton in the early episodes, when we see him climbing an aluminum ladder to the attic – ‘this will hold me, won’t it?’ he asks uncertainly – to get his box of trophies. ‘We played from 3 p.m. until the lights went out,’ says Gelhardt.

Gelhardt, 20, has now played 28 times for the Leeds first team and scored twice for the Whites

There is an intimacy and lack of ego about such interviews that make this six-part series very watchable.

The selection of Vinnie Jones as the narrator is preposterous, but the film takes us into the lives of players in whom it is easy to invest.

Gelhardt casually mentions that Liverpool released him ‘several times’ – there’s that danger again – as a kid and there is some payback if Leeds plays in his home club’s academy.

His two goals, in a 4-0 win, included a spectacular strike from the center circle and a left foot attempt from 35 yards, although he missed a last-minute penalty.

Gelhardt has now broken into the Leeds first team but is still living week to week and wondering if he will cement that permanent spot. One Premier League start so far this season.

He’s 20 now. It’s the same tightrope for Charlie Cresswell – sympathetic, transparent and desperate to make it and rival his father Richard, who played for Leeds 38 times in a long career.

Charlie Cresswell, currently on loan from Millwall, also stars in the six-part series on Amazon

Cresswell, also 20, speaks to Kalvin Phillips about his feelings about football

Playing pool with Kalvin Phillips, one of those who actually made it, Cresswell trusts to feel like a “mannequin or dummy” who’s just there to make up the numbers as he trains with the first team.

The former Under 23s captain is currently on loan to Millwall and is going around the house chasing a dream of becoming Leeds captain in the Premier League.

The young players grapple with some of the intricacies of independent living – how to remove a garbage bag, for example – and some major emotional dilemmas, such as “How long are you going to give this?” as one asks the other.

But what sets Leeds apart from many others is the feeling that those at the top of the club are absorbed in the challenge of getting them through. The camera crews capture Bielsa walking along the field as the Under 23s train.

The youngsters try to break through in the first team of Leeds, which was then led by Marcelo Bielsa

They know they have a chance of a breakthrough if they can live with the physical intensity. Gelhardt lost 9 kg in his first season with the club.

Football director Victor Orta discusses the young players with a level of detail indicating his investment in them, although Craig Dean, head of emerging talent, keeps his usual low profile.

Dean, a former Manchester United academy player who came to Leeds from Oxford United in 2017, was an integral part of Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood who both arrived for less than £2million. Leo Hjelde, Lewis Bate and Amari Miller are also his acquisitions.

Gelhardt says in the documentary that he has ‘always believed in himself’ as a player

The challenge for the players is undiminished. The series captures those left behind after teammates are called up to the League Cup. The Under 23 team eventually relegated from the elite Premier League 2 division in the season the series was filmed.

So when Gelhardt wasn’t involved in a relegation battle for Bielsa’s team, he tried to keep his contemporaries afloat.

“I’ve always believed in myself,” he says. “I always say to myself, ‘You have to believe in yourself, because you’re the one doing it. You are capable of it”.’

Academy Dreams: Leeds United is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.