Leeds coach Jesse Marsch invited to Ted Lasso filming after joking he’d be compared to TV character

Jesse Marsch had the chance to meet Ted Lasso – the fictional character he desperately wants to distance himself from as Leeds coach in England – but turned down the invitation as it was in the midst of the Premier League relegation battle.

Marsch has been trying to reshape the reputation of American football in England since he arrived in Leeds in March, saying at his first press conference that the TV show would make it harder for him.

Marsch’s predecessor, Marcelo Bielsa, was hugely popular on Elland Road, but Marsch arrived with Leeds two points above the relegation zone. It was around that time, Marsch said, that Ted Lasso’s producers approached him.

“They were filming in London and they gave me an invite, but it was in the middle of the relegation battle,” Marsch told ESPN. “But I’m a huge fan of Jason Sudekis and so any time I could be on set or see what’s going on, that would be great.

“I haven’t (had time to watch it out of season). I’ve heard it’s a great show, I’ve heard it’s inspiring and a lot of people love it. I’ll have to find some time to check it out.

“It’s just about managing the way people in England and our sport talk about Americans. I don’t think anyone comes here if they’re afraid of what people might say.’

During his introductory press conference, Marsch, the only American coach in the Premier League, said the show’s popularity could mean it wouldn’t be taken as seriously by English football fans.

The show, which won multiple Emmys in 2021, tells the story of an eager American coach who tries to rally a struggling English team without initially knowing anything about football.

“I think there’s probably a stigma. Not sure if “Ted Lasso” helped. I haven’t seen the show, but I get it,” Marsch said.

“People hate to hear the word football – I’ve been using the word football since I was a professional footballer.

“More and more in the United States we adapt to what the game is here, and our connection to what this league is and what the sport is in this country.”

Marsch led Leeds to Premier League survival and prepared for his first full season in the division by signing two USMNT players in Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.

“When we thought about our transfer policy, we thought more about the people than about the players. They’re two of the best people I’ve worked with,” says Marsch. “They are young, their potential is huge and they fit the culture of the team.

“I think about how you can create success, how you can completely take care of things and how you can find a way to encourage the whole dialogue about what American football, soccer, home is.

“I think there’s more respect here than the media might give. I think we enjoyed the process and these two players will be successful and prove their way in their own way.”

Leeds kicks off the season against Wolves on Saturday with a home game at Elland Road.