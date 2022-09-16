WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Leeds boss Jesse Marsch handed one-game touchline ban after red card in Brentford defeat

Sports
By Merry

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch gets one-match touchline ban after being shown red card for angry outburst at officials during Brentford defeat… American to be banned from next Premier League game against Aston Villa

  • Leeds boss was red carded this month for his protests at Brentford
  • He later accused the officials of showing him a disrespect by the VAR. not to use
  • Marsch has also been fined £10,000 for his behavior during his side’s 5-2 defeat

By David Coverdale For The Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Jesse Marsch has been banned from the sidelines over the Leeds-Aston Villa clash after admitting he had been accused by the FA of inappropriate language and behaviour.

The Whites boss has also been fined £10,000 for his behavior during his side’s 5-2 defeat to Brentford earlier this month.

Marsch was sent off in the second half of the game after Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty after a challenge from Bees defender Aaron Hickey.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was sent off for protesting the referee's decision in Brentford

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was sent off for protesting the referee’s decision in Brentford

The angry American protested to fourth official Keith Stroud and pointed to the monitor on the pitch after VAR David Coote refused to ask referee Robert Jones to check his screen.

After the game, Marsch moaned: “I need to figure out how to talk to the League to understand how some decisions are made. That lack of VAR visits to me is a lack of respect.’

An FA statement said: “The manager admitted that his language and behavior during the 64th minute of that game was inappropriate. An independent supervisory committee subsequently imposed his sanctions.’

Leeds boss was left furious after Robert Jones (left) failed to award his team a penalty

Leeds boss was left furious after Robert Jones (left) failed to award his team a penalty

Crysencio Summerville did not receive a penalty after a challenge from defender Aaron Hickey

Crysencio Summerville did not receive a penalty after a challenge from defender Aaron Hickey

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Parramatta Eels NRL fan builds…

Merry

Kyrie Irving posts 2002 video of…

Merry

David Moyes credits West Ham for…

Merry
1 of 4,348

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More