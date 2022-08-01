Leeds axe goalkeeper Kiko Casilla with one year left remaining on his contract at the club

Leeds United have canceled the contract of goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, who still had one year of contract.

The club are discussing transfer targets today amid interest in Southampton striker Che Adams and Atlas’s Julian Quinones, among others.

The Spanish stopper signed for Leeds in 2019 and was the club’s number one during the season they promoted back to the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch has added half a dozen new faces to his Leeds roster for the new season

However, since Leeds has been in the top flight, the 35-year-old has played just five games for the club, with Illan Meslier becoming United’s favorite goalkeeper.

Last season, Casilla moved to Elche on loan, but failed to secure a starting spot for the Spanish squad after losing his place to Edgar Badia.

Casilla made headlines in 2020 when he was suspended from eight games and fined £60,000 after he was found guilty of making a racist remark to Charlton’s Jonathan Leko during a championship match at The Valley.

He claimed that he was unaware of the word’s existence due to his lack of English at the time.

Leeds has been busy in the summer transfer market, with six new players including American duo Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams and Marc Roca of Bayern Munich.

They are targeting striker Che Adams, who scored eight goals for Southampton last season, and Atlas’ Colombian striker Julian Quinones.

United kick off their Premier League campaign on Saturday when they travel to St Mary’s to play Southampton.