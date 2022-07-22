Leeds are set to appoint former Borussia Dortmund assistant Rene Maric as new assistant manager

Leeds United have reportedly appointed 29-year-old Rene Maric as assistant manager.

Maric left his role as assistant to Borussia Dortmund in May when he and the rest of the coaching staff, including manager Marco Rose, were sacked at the end of the season.

Now, according to the athleticMaric is set to join Jesse Marsch’s backroom staff at Elland Road to complete new look coaching following Marcelo Bielsa’s departure last season.

It is reported that Maric will join Leeds next week, replacing Frankie Schiemer, who has acted as an assistant since Marsch’s arrival but has now moved into an advisory role.

Maric left Dortmund after helping the team to second place in the Bundesliga, but the club were eliminated early from both the Champions League and the Europa League.

It is believed that Maric was not the first choice for the role.

Marsch reportedly targeted Chris Armas, who was assistant to Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United, but the American turned down the offer for personal reasons.

Maric, meanwhile, is well traveled, despite only turning 30 in September.

He was previously assistant manager at RB Salzburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach before moving to Dortmund.

Leeds has also moved to appoint Ewan Sharps as additional coach, while Cameron Toshack and Mark Jackson will continue to fill their roles.