Leeds are in talks to sign former Atletico Madrid, Wigan and Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles

Leeds United are in talks to sign former Everton and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Joel Robles.

The 32-year-old will replace Kiko Casilla, who came out of his contract for a year early last week.

Robles won an FA Cup winners’ medal in 2013 as part of the Wigan Athletic squad that upset a famous Wembley by beating Manchester City and the Spaniard made a series of crucial saves, most notably from Carlos Tevez.

After leaving the Lactics in 2013, he joined Everton and made 65 appearances in all competitions over the course of five years.

Robles is a free agent after leaving Real Betis at the end of last season and will provide experienced cover for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson who has suffered a minor ankle injury.

Manager Jesse Marsch hinted at his press conference on Thursday that a backup goalkeeper is on the club’s radar.

He said: ‘I think there is an argument for having a more established goalkeeper as a backup.

‘Marcos Abad (goalkeeper coach) has created a very good atmosphere with the keepers. We have to be very clear who we are going to bring in, there should be no friction.’

If the move goes through, Robles will become Leeds’ seventh summer signing after Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, Darko Gyabi and Marc Roca.

Marsch’s team starts the season on Saturday afternoon with a home game against Wolves.